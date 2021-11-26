In the sights of Europeans, Gabriel Sara is hoping for a recipe for São Paulo in the midst of the crisis | São Paulo

Faced with the irregularity in the Brazilian Championship, São Paulo has a boost. At the moment of the competition’s bottleneck in which the team is still fighting relegation, Gabriel Sara has established himself as a fundamental athlete in the squad. The performance generates expectations for the next transfer window, in which the club needs to negotiate athletes.

Gabriel Sara has been dealing with European football polls this year. There is an expectation that this study will become something concrete in January, according to sources consulted by the ge. The midfielder’s penalty for termination, who renewed his contract in October, is close to 50 million euros (more than R$ 311 million).

1 of 3 Gabriel Sara celebrates São Paulo’s goal against Inter — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Gabriel Sara celebrates São Paulo’s goal against Inter — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

The São Paulo shirt 21 is rated as one of Cotia’s main prospects due to his playing characteristics, in addition to his technical and physical capacity at 22 years of age.

Sara manages to play different roles in midfield and has this versatility as an eye-catcher in the market.

The midfielder is described as a competitive player with a biotype that is easy to adapt to European football. Also noteworthy is the characteristic of Sara giving results in games with more closed spaces, short distances, and with a field to run, in counterattacks.

At 23 min of the 1st half – sure submission by Gabriel Sara from São Paulo against Palmeiras

São Paulo, in the face of economic chaos and with more than BRL 600 million in debt, depends on negotiations to ease a 2022 already financially compromised.

The club has some commitments signed for next year, such as the payment of part of the terminations of Daniel Alves and Hernanes, in addition to the purchase of Emiliano Rigoni. Selling athletes, therefore, appears as an alternative to alleviate the crisis, highlighted by coach Rogério Ceni last Wednesday.

Although with a fine close to 50 million euros, Gabriel Sara would hardly leave São Paulo for this amount. This value serves as a defense to São Paulo, in order to stipulate its own price to sell athletes trained in the youth categories.

Negotiations, both for the departure and the arrival of reinforcements, will gain more attention only after the end of the Brazilian Championship. São Paulo says goodbye to the competition on December 9, at 9:30 pm, in front of América-MG, in Belo Horizonte.

2 of 3 — Photo: Reproduction — Photo: Reproduction

