Indiscriminate use of ivermectin may be responsible for scabies outbreak – Health

An outbreak of human scabies has been registered in the Metropolitan Region of Recife and there is a case on the coast of So Paulo (photo: Bigstock)

Ivermectin is an antiparasitic that was included in the “Kit Covid” without scientific proof of its effectiveness against the virus. The indiscriminate use of this drug may have been the reason for the outbreak of scabies, better known as human scabies, which spreads in the Metropolitan Region of Recife (RMR) and had a case report in a two-month-old baby on the coast of So Paulo.

Even without proven efficacy, some professionals continue to prescribe the substance. While other people took care of themselves, following the recommendations of some health plans and members of the “parallel cabinet”, which would have been formed to advise President Jair Bolsonaro.

“Saying that Ivermectin is effective against the COVID-19 virus in humans is an argument that goes against science. Ivermectin, like chloroquine, has a mechanism that in the laboratory, in test tubes, should inhibit virus proliferation, but it doesn’t matter that the plausible mechanism, it doesn’t matter that it works in test tubes, what matters that it was tested in humans, its ineffectiveness in combating COVI-19 is proven. Arguing by mechanisms and not by unscientific results” emphasizes urologist Jos Carlos Souto.

Like the doctor, other studies and professionals highlight the ineffectiveness of the antiparasitic and that its excessive use can bring devastating consequences. A study carried out by researchers at the Federal University of Alagoas (UFAL), published on August 15 this year, showed that the abuse of this medicine may have developed the super-resistance of Sacorptes scabiei, the costly one responsible for the disease.

Scattered in Olinda, Jaboato, So Loureno, Camaragibe, Paulista and Recife, patients complain of intense intense itching that progresses to wounds and abrasions on the skin. These wounds can be penetrated by bacteria and trigger secondary infections, which can be mild, moderate or very severe.

And not only in the Northeast that cases are taking worrying proportions, on the coast of So Paulo there are also several reports of scabies, of which a 2-month-old baby was hospitalized due to the seriousness of the contamination.

Dermatologist Soraya Neves, a member of Unimed-BH, emphasizes that whether the relationship between outbreaks and the indiscriminate use of ivermectin is proven or not, the disease can cause increased mortality in children – due to secondary infections – in addition to the health risks of the population in general.

In addition to the increased dosage and repetitive use of Ivermectin, climatic and socioeconomic conditions may also have contributed to the evolution of the parasite. As this is an extremely contagious condition, it is essential to pay attention to hygiene habits, people who live in the same household or people with whom you live.

“It’s no use treating just the sick person and not treating the community you live in, or the people you live with. It is also no use undergoing treatment, taking medicines, using ointments, and not changing hygiene habits”, explains the doctor.

To prevent scabies, it is necessary to wash clothes, iron them, take a shower daily, change and sanitize the bed linen. To treat it, there are two types of treatment: the topical, which consists of administering the drug directly to the skin lesion, and the oral treatment. Remember that one does not exclude the other, everything will depend on the progress of the infection.