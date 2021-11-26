Inflation: what is behind the increase of more than 30% in the price of 10 products

by

  • Camilla Veras Mota – @cavmota
  • From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

Woman buying products in a supermarket.

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Food and beverage group accumulates an increase of 11.7%, higher than average inflation

Oil price increase, raw material shortages, lack of ships and containers. The reopening of economies with Covid-19 vaccination programs boosted demand for goods and services and started a cycle of price increases in dozens of countries.

In October, inflation in the United States reached the highest value in the last 30 years, 6.2% in the 12-month period. In Europe, the indicator that aggregates the countries of the Eurozone reached 4.1% in the same period, the highest percentage in 13 years.

Even though the phenomenon is, to a greater or lesser extent, global, inflation in Brazil has worsened at a faster pace and is already in double digits.

Here, external factors are added to a melting pot of domestic political and institutional instability that has affected the dollar, says economist André Braz, coordinator of the Consumer Price Index (IPC) of the Brazilian Institute of Economics at the Getulio Vargas Foundation ( Ibre-FGV).