Inflation: what is behind the increase of more than 30% in the price of 10 products

Camilla Veras Mota – @cavmota

From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

3 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Food and beverage group accumulates an increase of 11.7%, higher than average inflation

Oil price increase, raw material shortages, lack of ships and containers. The reopening of economies with Covid-19 vaccination programs boosted demand for goods and services and started a cycle of price increases in dozens of countries.

In October, inflation in the United States reached the highest value in the last 30 years, 6.2% in the 12-month period. In Europe, the indicator that aggregates the countries of the Eurozone reached 4.1% in the same period, the highest percentage in 13 years.

Even though the phenomenon is, to a greater or lesser extent, global, inflation in Brazil has worsened at a faster pace and is already in double digits.

Here, external factors are added to a melting pot of domestic political and institutional instability that has affected the dollar, says economist André Braz, coordinator of the Consumer Price Index (IPC) of the Brazilian Institute of Economics at the Getulio Vargas Foundation ( Ibre-FGV).

Despite the increase in commodity exports, which traditionally in Brazil’s history help to strengthen the real, the US currency remains at a persistently high level – which impacts the prices of dozens of products, from food to fuel.

“The exchange rate devaluation was the factor that weighed most for this difference between the level of inflation here and in the rest of the world”, highlights Braz.

In the 12 months up to October, the official inflation indicator, the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA), reached 10.67%. As the IPCA is composed of 377 sub-items, the closed number hides much larger increases. The pepper, for example, accumulates high of 85.3%, the highest on the list.

Just over 20 products are more than 30% more expensive than a year ago, many of those that have hurt Brazilians’ pockets in recent months. We detail 10 of them below.

sugar and coffee

This is a bitter crisis. Refined sugar, crystal and demerara rose, respectively, 47.8%, 42.4% and 30.38% in the last year.

Weather conditions help to explain a relevant part of this increase. The combination of drought and frost that affected the Center-South region of the country caught the eye of the state that produces the most sugarcane, São Paulo.

The availability of sugar on the domestic market, however, reduced even further. With the increase in international prices and the appreciation of the dollar, producers have a great incentive to export, which ends up pushing up domestic prices.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, In the case of coffee, next year’s crop was also harmed by frosts

With the lowest offer, the price of the bag has more than doubled, from around R$500 in 2020 to R$1,300, recalls César de Castro Alves, from Consultoria Agro at Itaú BBA.

In the case of coffee, as the harvest extends between April and September, frosts will mainly affect the next harvest – which reduces the space for a more sustained recovery in production.

In parallel with the climate issue, adds the specialist, agricultural products are, in general, having to live with “exorbitant production costs”.

A good part of the inputs, such as fertilizers, fertilizers and pesticides, are imported and, therefore, become more expensive with the rise of the dollar.

“But that’s not all, there’s energy and fuel, which are also more expensive, labor… It’s a complicated picture, and one that applies to all cultures,” he says.

Filet mignon

The finest beef cut is even more expensive – 38% more than a year ago. But he is not the only one: virtually all beef cuts have gone up in double digits in the last 12 months, which explains why, for many families, meat is now inaccessible.

The price of chicken, which could be an alternative, is also not fitting the pockets of many Brazilians. Chicken in pieces is 33.2% more expensive and whole chicken 29.2%.

In this case, the issue of commodities also helps to explain, since soy and corn, two crops punished by the drought in 2021, are the basis of cattle and poultry feed.

The drought also affected important producing regions in the United States (the world’s largest corn exporter), contributing to boost the prices of these commodities in international markets.

In addition to the increase in costs for the so-called intensive industry in feed – animal protein, milk and eggs -, a lower production of cattle also helps to explain the increase in the price of proteins, adds Castro Alves.

In this case, the situation is a reflection of the bovine production cycle itself, he says, related to the reproduction and replacement periods of the animals – periods of 5 or 6 years, according to Embrapa, in which the availability of calves, females and oxen increases and decreases, affecting prices.

In September, another factor entered the price equation: China decreed an embargo on Brazilian beef after two cases of mad cow were identified in Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso, where there are slaughterhouses certified to export to the Asian country.

The situation has not yet been resolved: despite the World Organization for Animal Health claiming that the cases were atypical and spontaneous and that, therefore, they did not pose a risk to the production chain, China maintains the embargo.

“But the final consumer has not even seen the color of this price reduction”, ponders the expert, referring to the fact that beef has not retracted in the same magnitude in the IPCA. Part of these gains was absorbed by the slaughterhouses and another part was in the retail itself, which took the opportunity to increase its profit margin.

“Ox fell more than in wholesale, which, in turn, fell more than in retail.”

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Impact of China’s embargo did not significantly reduce retail meat prices

Fuels (gasoline, ethanol, LPG, diesel) and electricity

The significant increase in inflation in 2021 is due in large part to the group of “energetics”, says André Braz, from Ibre-FGV.

“Diesel, gasoline, LPG, ethanol, electricity… All this is about 50% of the accumulated IPCA until October”, highlights the economist.

Residential electricity, directly affected by the water crisis, accumulates a 30.2% increase in 12 months.

Virtually all fuels in the IPCA basket became more than 30% more expensive in the last year. Among petroleum products, gasoline rose 42.7%, diesel, 41.3%, vehicle gas, 39.5%, and bottled gas, 37.8%.

On the other hand, a restriction of supply, as the Organization of Petroleum Producing Countries (OPEC), a cartel that brings together 13 countries and concentrates around 33% of global production of the commodity, has not resumed the pace of pre-pandemic extraction – despite requests from the international community and pressure from the US.

In the case of Brazil, these two factors are added to the question of the increase in the dollar, as Petrobras’ pricing policy takes into account the exchange rate of the American currency, in addition to the behavior of international oil prices.

Finally, biofuels that are blended with diesel and gasoline also became much more expensive in 2021. Ethanol, which accounts for 27% of the composition of C gasoline, sold at gas stations, is 67.4% more expensive – later pepper, is the second item with the highest price increase in the last year.

And this is a direct reflection of the sugar dynamics. With an increase in the international price, a relevant part of the production from sugarcane was directed to the commodity and exported, reducing the raw material available for ethanol, explains Castro Alves, from the Itaú BBA Agro Consultancy.

In the case of diesel, there is biodiesel, which accounts for about 10% of the composition and is made from soy, which also accumulates a significant amount.

The generalized increase in the group of energy sources, in turn, contaminates a series of other prices, emphasizes Braz.

“These increases are not exhaustive in themselves. The increase in electricity increases the cost of the industry, for example, which can pass the increase on to its prices. The more expensive diesel increases the freight price. There is a spreading of pressures.”

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, High dollar impacts various prices, from fuel to food

Transport by application

Transport per application was 36.7% more expensive in the 12 months to October. For the Brazilian Association of Mobility and Technology (Amobitc), which represents companies like Uber and 99, the increase is explained by the increase in demand.

“It is necessary to consider that the sector has been registering an exponential increase in the demand for races in recent months, which has led to a temporary imbalance between supply and demand in the market,” he declared, in a note.

Asked if there was an increase in rates, Amobitc stated that “companies have their own policies and strategies related to prices, as this is a dynamic and competitive sector, however, in general, the price of races is influenced by factors such as: time and distance of displacements, including traffic conditions and congestion; chosen vehicle category; existence of promotions or discounts for the passenger; level of demand for races at the specific time and place”.

In the case of 99, the increase ranged from 10% to 25% in the more than 1,600 cities in which it operates. “A large part of this readjustment is being subsidized by the platform”, said the company in a note.

The value of the run, according to the company, “is defined from an equation that considers distance covered and time”.

“Still, in periods of high demand, values ​​may change. In recent months, we had a significant increase in the number of races, driven mainly by two factors: the resumption of activities in cities due to the advance of vaccination and the high adoption of cars per application by the class C population,” added the association.

Uber did not respond to requests from the report to clarify the driver’s readjustment policy.

Airfare

Another item impacted by the resumption of activities is airfare, which accumulates an increase of 50.1%.

This increase is due, on the one hand, to greater cost pressure on airlines, with the dollar being more expensive and the strong increase in fuel – in this case, in aviation kerosene.

On the other hand, there is demand, which has heated up with the reopening of the economy and is made up of consumers with disposable income to absorb the increase in companies’ costs.

“The airline industry serves a higher-income public, which was less harmed by the pandemic. This was the group that lost the least job, which managed to migrate to the home office. The trend is for an increase in demand”, evaluates Braz.