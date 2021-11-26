Influencer discovers that pimple on the face was a rare cancer

This week, Italian influencer Valentina Ferragni used social media to talk about a health issue. The girl shared that she discovered a rare skin cancer after thinking she had just a pimple on her forehead.

According to the influencer, the diagnosis of the disease impressed even experts. “The day arrived and it took me a while to realize it. Unfortunately it was not a cyst, but a Basal Cell Carcinoma, a cancer located in a specific area, not the most dangerous for health, but for the skin. Doctors said it was the first time they had seen it in a 28-year-old.” explained.

italian-spine-skin cancer influencer (2) However, the speed helped in the process.Reproduction/Instagram italian-spine-cancer influencer (3) The diagnosis surprised even the doctorsReproduction/Instagram italian-spine-cancer influencer (4) She shared with followers Reproduction/Instagram italian-spine-cancer influencer (1) Italian influencer discovered that pimple on forehead was a rare cancer Reproduction/Instagram 0

Valentina Ferragni went on to say that the discovery of the disease affected her relationship with the image. “This year the carcinoma changed its ‘face’ many times: for a few months it seemed to have disappeared, then it came back slowly, but it started to get worse and inflamed around September. Then he returned to his normal ‘face’ in October”.

In the photos, shared on Instagram, she shows how the carcinoma changed and became almost imperceptible. Finally, she advised her followers to go to the doctor if they notice anything different. “Fortunately, I realized it in time”, revealed the influencer.

Do you want to get inside the world of the famous and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the channel of metropolises: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos.