Inter CFO: “More Shareholders Willing to Go to Nasdaq Even at Screen Price” | Business

With the support of more than 80% of the free float, Inter’s minority shareholders approved today the migration of the bank’s stock listing from B3 to Nasdaq.

From now on, the Menin family bank will have a week to convince shareholders to follow Inter Plataform (a vehicle that will be listed on the American market) despite the unfavorable relationship between the screen price and the redemption price. In management, there is confidence that more shareholders can overcome this issue with an eye on the long term.

To sacrament the change, redemption requests from shareholders who do not want to receive shares or BDRs cannot exceed R$ 2 billion — this is the amount of financing guaranteed by the bank to pay the redemption. If requests break the barrier, Inter can postpone the process. The deadline for ordering is December 2nd.

The node that can hinder the migration is expressed in the prices that will be paid by the units for the redemption — R$45.84, a 22% premium on the current quotation. When PwC prepared the report to reach this value, at the end of October, it used the average share price in the previous 30 days. Since then, the sell-off that affects mainly technology assets has penalized Inter’s shares, which creates an incentive for shareholders to exercise their redemption request.

At Inter, the approval of the migration in the assembly — although already expected — was much celebrated. “It was a super vote of confidence in the corporate reorganization and with a very high quorum, with more than 80% shareholder participation. We passed all the matters with ease”, said the CFO of Inter, Helena Caldeira.

The executive believes that more shareholders can position themselves for the migration, giving up the rescue. Softbank, which owns 15% of Inter and is part of the shareholder agreement with the Menin, has already positioned itself favorably and will take its shares to Nasdaq (Masayoshi Son’s firm and controllers did not vote at the meeting, an exclusive matter for the minority shareholders).

“Softbank has already taken a stand, but others can also speak out. We think that more shareholders would be willing – and may even take a position – to go ahead regardless of the screen price because Inter makes sense in the long term”, she said.

For Caldeira, it is not a problem to migrate shares to Nasdaq at a time of strong correction of fintech shares around the world — Brazilian Stone and PagSeguro have been suffering heavily and Inter saw more than R$ 40 billion of their market value evaporate since July.

“This is our best time to make the proposal because we are not changing anything in terms of operations. We are only proposing a change in the float, from Banco Inter to Inter Platform,” he said, stressing that the bank is in a good financial position and, therefore, does not need to raise funds in the market — a scenario in which the melting of shares would be uncomfortable.

“We raised R$5.5 billion in the follow-on in July, which makes us very well prepared for the medium term. The operation team is still running at a thousand”, stressed Caldeira. For Inter, the migration could also coincide with the bank’s internationalization, which signed yesterday the acquisition of the American fintech USEND.