Israel detects new Covid variant discovered in South Africa | World

The Israeli Ministry of Health announced this Friday (26) the detection of a case of the new variant of the coronavirus discovered in South Africa, the B.1.1.529 , and blocked the entry of people from seven African countries.

“The variant discovered in southern African states was identified in Israel. This is a person who came from Malawi,” said the ministry, who it also analyzes two other cases of people who arrived from abroad and are confined.

The three people were already vaccinated against Covid-19, the ministry said in a statement.

The announcement came a day after the United Kingdom restricted travel to South Africa and five other countries on the continent due to the variant and on the day the European Commission proposed to the 27 member countries of the European Union to suspend flights from southern Africa.

Even before the European bloc meeting, The Germany has already announced that it will not accept the entry of travelers from the South Africa and the Italy reported the ban on entry into its territory of anyone who has been to 7 southern African nations in the past 14 days.

The Israeli government has placed 7 African nations on its health red list (from which foreigners are banned from traveling to the country): South Africa, Botswana, Swatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has called an emergency meeting with health officials to examine the situation and risks, and the World Health Organization (WHO) is also holding a meeting this Friday for the new variant.

The discovery of variant B.1.1.529 of the new coronavirus was announced on Thursday (25) by Brazilian virologist Túlio de Oliveira in an online press conference supervised by the Ministry of Health of South Africa.

So far 77 cases have been registered in the South Africa, especially in young people. 4 cases were also reported in the neighbor Botswana, 1 in Hong Kong (a person who returned from a trip to South Africa) and 1 in Israel (a person who has returned from Malawi).

The team from the Túlio de Oliveira research institute, KRISP, is linked to the University of Kwazulu-Natal and was the one who discovered the beta variant, one of four strains considered of global concern (VOC) by the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the virologist, The B.1.1.529 it is potentially very contagious and has an “extremely high” number of mutations. “We can see that [a variante] it has the potential to spread very quickly.”

Scientists are still unsure of the effectiveness of existing Covid-19 vaccines against the new variant.

“What worries us is that this variant may not only have an increased transmission capacity, but also be able to bypass parts of our immune system.”, said Professor Richard Lessells, another researcher at the University of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa.