Italian athlete cheated for 15 years by a fake girlfriend who used photos of Alessandra Ambrosio cried when she had a revelation; see video

RIO — Relatives and friends of Italian volleyball player Roberto Cazzaniga, who was duped for 15 years in a fake online dating scam, are now trying to help him get back on his feet, both emotionally and financially. That’s because the embezzler, who used photos of the Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio, received 700,000 euros (R$4.3 million) from him over that time under the pretext of suffering heart problems and having to pay for hospital expenses. The athlete even took out loans to help her. Faced with the truth, revealed by “Mediaset” this Tuesday, a friend of his and former teammate, named Danilo Rinaldi, created a kitty online on the GoFundMe website the next day. By the end of this report, more than 9,000 euros had already been raised, around R$56 thousand. In addition, Roberto hosted a party from his friends and relatives on the court where he plays to cheer him up.





— Roberto is a good and very fragile person who trusted the wrong people — said Danilo to GLOBO. “At first it wasn’t easy… after 15 years. He was very sad, but now he is slowly feeling better. Of course, after all this media reaction, he feels a lot of disbelief, but he just needs more time to realize (what happened) and start over, with a new life. I created the campaign on GoFundMe to help Roberto after this sad story. Nobody’s been returning it for the past 15 years, but together we can do something for its future.

Roberto Cazzaniga’s relatives and friends gathered to cheer him up Photo: Le Iene / Mediaset

‘I fell in love with that voice,’ says Roberto

Accused of coup in Italian, Valeria Satto Photo: Le Iene / Mediaset

According to the TV show “Le Iene”, Roberto, whose current debt with creditors is 60 thousand euros (approximately R$ 375,000), fell in love virtually on the phone after talking to the fraudster, introduced to him by a supposed friend of his. However, over the past 15 years, the couple never met, as the scammer made excuses not to meet him in person. Roberto said that the woman’s voice on the phone was enough to awaken feelings.





“No, we never met. Never. She made a thousand excuses, like illness and work. And yet I fell in love with that voice, one call after another. Contact was only on cell phone, almost daily. He called before I went to train or at night, at bedtime. How did she get all this money from me? I’m not even sure, a thousand euros here, another two thousand there… In the end we reached a total of 700 thousand. After this nightmare, it is as if I had woken up from a coma that made me lose decades of life — he told the newspaper “Corriere Della Sera”.

‘I never had any doubts’

Roberto Cazzaniga and, on the right, the one accused of carrying out the coup, Valeria Photo: Le Iene / Mediaset

When confronted with evidence gathered by journalist Ismaele La Verede, the volleyball player, who acts as an opposite for Castellana Grotte’s New Matter club, said he never had any doubts about the identity of the false girlfriend.

“I never had any doubts. For me, it was her. That voice put me at ease and comforted me. He asked me for money with plausible excuses, like when he had to give a gift, but the ATM was blocked. But it was impossible to see her due to her constant business travels and severe heart disease. She told me she was often hospitalized,” Roberto said.

The reaction of his family and friends, however, was different. Concerned about Roberto’s situation, they took his story to the Italian channel, which went after those involved in the coup, Manuela Passero, his supposed friend, and Valeria Satto, who identified himself as “Maya”, but with the face of Ambrosio. At first, though, his fellow New Matter teammates joked about the Maya he talked about so much, but no one knew her. The insistence on asking for money, however, triggered an alert after so many years. When they mentioned that their colleague could be the victim of a coup, Roberto denied it and changed the subject. That’s when family and friends decided to get together to file a complaint and start investigations.

‘Amiga’ who presented the scammer runs from a reporter on the street

Manuela, ‘friend’ who introduced Roberto to ‘Maya’, runs from reporter Photo: Le Iene / Mediaset

Sought by “Le Iene”, Manuela denied that she knew the player and even ran away from the cameraman. The reporter then showed the victim the “friend’s” statement, leaving him shaken. Valeria, on the other hand, resident of Sardinia, an Italian island in the Mediterranean, also tried to dodge the TV program’s questions. The report asked why she received Roberto’s money, to which the 50-year-old accused replied: “Anyway, whatever I say, I don’t think you believe me.” 1