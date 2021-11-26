Italian cheated for 15 years by fake girlfriend gets help from friends

(photo: Reproduction/Instagram) Friends and relatives of Italian Roberto Cazzaniga created a kitty to help the man recover financially and emotionally. The Italian, who was deceived for 15 years in a fake online dating scam, transferred around 700,000 euros (R$4.3 million) to a swindler on the grounds that he would be helping with hospital expenses.

After the disclosure and repercussion of the case, Danilo Rinaldi, his friend and former teammate, created a kitty online on the GoFundMe website. So far, more than 9,000 euros (BRL 56 thousand) has been collected. Cazzaniga hosted a party from his friends and relatives on the court where he plays to cheer him up.

Danilo told O Globo newspaper that Roberto is a good and very fragile person who trusted the wrong people. “At first, it wasn’t easy… after 15 years. He was very sad, but now he’s slowly feeling better. Of course, after all this media reaction, he feels a lot of disbelief, but he just needs more time to to realize (what happened) and start again, with a new life. I created the campaign on GoFundMe to help Roberto after this sad story. No one will give him back for the last 15 years, but together we can do something for his future .”

To the newspaper Corriere Della Sera, Roberto commented “No, we never met. Never. She made a thousand excuses, like illness and work. And yet I fell in love with that voice, one call after another. The contact was only on the cell phone, almost daily. She called before I went to train or at night, at bedtime. How did she get all that money from me? I’m not even sure, a thousand euros here, another two thousand there… In the end we reached a total of 700 One thousand. After this nightmare, as if I had woken up from a coma that made me lose decades of life.”

remember the case



Player spent 15 years believing that he was dating Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio from a distance. He recently told, in an interview with an Italian television news, that he was tricked after meeting a person on the internet who used photos of the model, but identified himself as Maya. After years of farce, the player’s family and journalists gather evidence to reveal millionaire coup he fell for.

The scammer is called Valria and lives in Sardinia, an Italian island located on the west coast of the European country. After being sought out Valeria denied involvement in the coup, saying she was a friend of Maya’s, “Anyway, whatever I say, I don’t think you believe me,” she said when asked about Roberto’s money.