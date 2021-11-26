Italian falls into a scam and spends 15 years thinking he was dating Alessandra Ambrosio – 11/25/2021 – News

An Italian volleyball player spent 15 years believing he was dating Brazilian Alessandra Ambrosio from a distance. For this person, whom he met on the internet and who used the model’s photos, Roberto Cazzaniga went into debt to transfer 700,000 euros, the equivalent of R$4.3 million, to the embezzler.

From Sardinia, an Italian island in the Mediterranean, the scammer identified herself as “Maya”. She was asking for financial help to supposedly pay for treatments for heart problems. To help, Roberto accumulates huge debts.

The truth came out this Tuesday (23) in a television program on “Mediaset”, at the request of the athlete’s family, who were worried about him and suspicious of his virtual girlfriend. The program then investigated and gathered evidence that the man was being deceived.

According to the website “Il Fatto Quotidiano”, Roberto even took out loans to send the money requested by his fake girlfriend.

According to the local press, an alleged friend of Roberto took part in the coup. In fact, it was she who would have introduced the victim to the scammer, who was identified only as Valeria.

After the TV broadcast unmasking his fake girlfriend, Roberto went to the police to file a complaint. The case will be investigated.

Wanted by “Mediaset”, Valeria denied involvement in the coup, claiming to be a friend of “Maya”. The report asked why she received Roberto’s money, to which the accused replied: “Anyway, whatever I say, I don’t think you believe me.”