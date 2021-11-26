Italy and Portugal are unlucky in the draw, and one of the two teams will be out of the World Cup; see the duels

The draw held on Friday placed the two European powers on the same side of the bracket, indicating that one of them will be out of the World Cup

Last two teams to win the european cup, Italy and Portugal, one of them will not be in the next edition of the World Cup, in 2022, in Qatar. In the World Cup qualifying draw, both teams fell on the same side of the bracket and only one will be guaranteed in next year’s tournament.

The play-off matches will be played between Scotland x Ukraine Wales x Austria; Russia x Poland; Sweden x Czech Republic; Italy x Macedonia; Portugal x Turkey. The matches will be unique and, if they pass, Portugal and Italy will face each other for one of the spots in the World Cup.

The two teams failed to qualify directly throughout the qualifiers. Italy led Group C for most of the competition. But, with just one victory in the last five matches, they ended up losing their place to Switzerland, who took first place.

Portugal also made a mistake and could have signed the classification at home, against Serbia in the last round. However, after winning 1-0, the Portuguese allowed the turn, with the right to a goal at the end of the clash, lost by 2-1 and took second place, being forced to dispute the play-off.