Jeep Commander takes on the Toyota SW4 in a 7-seat SUV Duel

the segment of 7 seater SUVs is on the rise in Brazil, especially with the arrival of the brand new Jeep Commander, made in Goiana (PE). But how does he fare against the leader Toyota SW4, absolute reference in the market? The Jeep is cousin the brother of renegade and Compass, mounted on the monoblock platform (small wide) of the two models, with adaptations.

Full of new equipment, the Commander has an urban profile and a focus on comfort, although it is a 4×4. Toyota is the brother of Hilux pickup and synonymous with robustness. The utility vehicle is mounted on a chassis in Zárate (Argentina) and has rear-wheel drive on a rigid axle, 4×4 with reduced and differential lock, in addition to 280 millimeters of free span and good entry (29) and exit (25) angles. give great off-road credentials.

So, what would be the best option for those who need or want space for seven people? O Car Journal compares the utilities on video and brings the main details of each one of them. Check out!

diesel engines

Mercedes-Benz GLB, Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, Land Rover Discovery Sport and now the Jeep Commander they are all 7-seater SUVs with unibody platforms derived from passenger cars. They are models that, for some time, face the traditional utilities.

Still, there is a portion of consumers who believe that only chassis-mounted vehicles – like Toyota SW4, Chevrolet Trailblazer and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, all derived from medium pickup trucks – have strong engines and off-road aptitude.

But look: the Commander has flex configurations, with 4×2 traction, in addition to the turbodiesel versions, with four-wheel drive. SW4 has just retired the flex engine with the newly launched 2022 line, which rescued the Diamond version, with a more modern front. Thus, we line up in this comparison 4×4 diesel versions provided by the manufacturers.

In this case, the SW4 has a bigger engine, 2.8 liters, stronger and more powerful, with 204 hp (at 3,400 rpm) and almost 51 kg of torque (at 2,800 rpm). In the Commander, the 2 liters deliver 170 hp (later, at 3,750 rpm) and nearly 39 kg of maximum torque (which comes earlier to the wheels, at 1,750 rpm), managed by ZF’s nine-speed gearbox.

But the Toyota is almost 300 kg heavier and uses a less efficient six-speed automatic transmission. With that, the brute force of the SW4 is delivered with every kick on the accelerator and makes the cabin oscillate a lot, even though the Japanese brand has greatly reduced the noise and vibrations of the system in the latest updates made to its 7-seater SUV.

Suspensions and traction

With less impetus but a better job of managing the body, and using multilink suspension, the Commander is much smoother on accelerations and resumes. Also, in a way that you don’t see around in diesel models very often. Thus, it delivers an unprecedented level of comfort, both in the city and when traveling.

Speaking of traction, the SW4 is 4×4 with reduced gear, electronic control and differential lock. On the Commander, the traction is electronic with pre-defined driving programs.

look and style

There’s no way: the lines of the models in this segment meet and that’s not for nothing: the Toyota SW4 is a total reference when it comes to SUV with 7 seats. So, other brands that want to compete in this niche end up resorting to some or even many of these elements to be more successful. And, when they don’t use it, they bet on styles that need to be justified, such as the Pajero Sport.

On the Commander, a lot makes mention of the SW4, albeit not blatantly: skid plate, chrome on the front grille, at the rear and defining the line of windows; Robust front bumper, cut out and imitating sports cars; narrow headlamps and LED bars; horizontal and tall lanterns; roof rack and spoiler.

But there’s also a lot of the Jeep’s own history, of course. And even a nod to models from Chrysler and dodge, with arrangement of the Full LED optics and finishing details.

Size and space

It has always been like this: the SUV derived from Hilux has a large size and ends up giving a little work in heavy traffic in cities like São Paulo. Still, those who have – or need one of them – always find a way to justify their use.

Jeep knows this and has tried to come together in size, even with the platform of Renegade and Compass. In practice, the SW4 is only 3 cm longer at 4.79 m. But the Commander, you see, has 5 cm more in the wheelbase. Thus, the 7-seater SUV made in Pernambuco offers better use in the cabin.

The trunk of the SW4 holds 180 to 500 liters, but if you fold up the extra seats, the arrangement isn’t very practical. That’s the advantage of the Commander’s most advanced base, which has greater capacity in any situation, ranging from 233 liters to 1,760 liters with the passenger seats fully folded down to floor level. In addition, the back cover has automatic activation, which makes everyday use even easier.

Comfort

Here’s an obvious hint of what’s in the cab: the SW4 looks like a pickup truck, while the Commander raises the bar for what you see in the Compass. Both are wide and tall, so you can be comfortable in the seats.

But the Commander delivers cool features like electric front seat adjustment to more positions, two-zone air conditioning, full-folding of passenger seats, 14 cm smooth slide to second row, easier access to third row of benches, as well as panoramic sunroof.

In SW4, despite the simpler air conditioning system, the passenger exits are better positioned and accessible, including in the third row seats.

Finish pattern

The SW4 has updated in terms of finish and has very well thought out niches, such as the cup holder in the central base of the panel. At this point, however, it’s hopeless: topstitched leather and suede, different materials and plenty of softness, as well as the two-leaf sunroof give the Commander a premium feel that the Toyota doesn’t have.

An important point to talk about here: the Commander has independent suspensions very well adjusted and the cabin is acoustically isolated, to the point where you can hardly hear the sound of the diesel engine, nor shake your body during the sprints.

Toyota has done a lot of hard work over the past eight years to smooth out life on board the SW4, which is also low-noise and somewhat smooth. But here, there is no way. With chassis mounting and rigid axle suspension rear assembly, riding comfort is not up to the Commander’s level, even though it is robust in different terrains.