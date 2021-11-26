José de Abreu vents: ‘I’ll carry the spit episode for the rest of my life’

On air in “Um Lugar ao Sol”, a soap opera by Globe, José de Abreu, 75, said he plans to run for federal deputy.

In an interview with Uol, the actor recalled the episode he experienced in 2016, when he spat in the face of a couple in a restaurant in São Paulo. According to him, he was called a “thief” and his wife, at the time, Priscila Petit, a “slut”.

“I’ll carry the spit episode at the restaurant for the rest of my life. This happened six years ago and every day someone comes to talk about it. Where have you seen yourself? There is no way to understand what that couple did”, he said.

“I was at a restaurant where the owner and head chef were acquaintances. The person arrives and says that I am a thief, as if my money belonged to the Rouanet Law, that I didn’t have a 50-year career to have money and pay for dinner at a Japanese restaurant”, he added.

Asked if he doesn’t fear new attacks when he makes the political campaign official, the artist says that there is no way “things can get worse”. “We’ve already hit rock bottom with hate. Now I just hope I can rebuild the country. I will donate four years of my life to Brazil, it will only be a term. I’m not going to become a ‘professional politician'”, he added.

