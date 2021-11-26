José Hamilton Ribeiro and “secret reporter” are fired from Globo

The dismissal process continues to be active in Rede Globo de Televisão’s journalism. On the night of Thursday, 25, the direction of the network confirmed two more layoffs. The cuts at the time reached two experienced professionals with decades of service to the media: José Hamilton Ribeiro and Eduardo Faustini (known by the nickname of “secret reporter” of ‘Fantástico’).

Special reporter for the Sunday ‘Globo Rural’, José Hamilton Ribeiro worked on the channel maintained by the Família Marinho since the early 1980s. Internationally recognized professional, entitled to receive the Maria Moors Cabot Award in 2006, he has more than 60 years of experience in journalism—by profession, he lost a leg when he stepped on a mine while covering the Vietnam War in 1960.

With 15 years of Globo, Eduardo Faustini was the other journalist who was fired. Despite working on television subjects, he attracted attention for never showing his face. A feat that made the ‘Fantastic’ team use the nickname “secret reporter”. With the image preserved, the professional carried out several investigative projects for the broadcaster’s electronic magazine. In 2014, for example, he produced the series ‘Where’s the money that was here?’, in which he denounced cases of corruption throughout Brazil.

In contact with the Splash/UOL report, Rede Globo’s communication team limited itself to confirming the two new casualties in its journalism. Officially, the channel claims that the end of the duo’s trajectory in the channel was defined amicably. “Both left by mutual agreement after a beautiful trajectory on TV”, informs the vehicle.

Globo’s journalism faces wave of layoffs

The departures of José Hamilton Ribeiro and Eduardo Faustini are added to other recent dismissals in the journalistic nucleus of Rede Globo de Televisão. Last month, at least six professionals were laid off: Alberto Gaspar, Alexandre Oliveira, Ari Peixoto, Edson Silva, Herci Moraes and Roberto Paiva. All of them had at least a decade of experience with the network.

The cuts in journalism come amid news that the accounts of Rede Globo de Televisão are not doing so well. In early October, Guilherme Ravache published the following information in his column on the UOL portal: the communication vehicle had a million dollar loss. According to the columnist, the loss in the first half of this year was around R$ 144 million.

Amidst layoffs and losses, Globo announced, still in October, that it will have new commands from the beginning of 2022. Jorge Nóbrega will leave the role of CEO, giving time to two members of the Marinho family. While João Roberto Marinho will assume the presidency of the conglomerate as a whole, Paulo Marinho will head the division responsible for TV Globo and the other channels of the group.