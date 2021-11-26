José Paulo Cavalcanti is elected new “immortal” by the Brazilian Academy of Letters

The jurist and novelist, José Paulo Cavalcanti will occupy chair 39 of the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL) as of next year. He received 21 votes this Thursday (25). José Paulo Cavalcanti was elected in place of Academician and Vice President Marco Maciel, who died on June 12 this year.

He is the fourth of five new immortals being chosen by the ABL to resume work after a stoppage due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition to being a jurist and novelist, José Paulo is a deep connoisseur of the work of Portuguese writer Fernando Pessoa and has more than 18 written titles. Some have even been published abroad.

He was also former secretary general at the Ministry of Justice and interim justice minister during José Sarney’s government. José Paulo became president of Empresa Brasileira de Notícias (EBN), currently Empresa Brasil de Comunicação (EBC).

After the vote, the President of ABL, professor Marco Lucchesi, proceeded with the traditional burning of votes. 34 Academics participated in the election in person or online (one did not vote for health reasons).

The previous occupants of chair 39 were: Oliveira Lima (founder) — who chose Francisco Adolfo de Varnhagen as his patron — Alberto de Faria, Rocha Pombo, Rodolfo Garcia, Elmano Cardim, Otto Lara Resende and Roberto Marinho.

