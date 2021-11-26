Journalist nails who will score the Libertadores title goal

Credit: Reproduction/YouTube

On Saturday (27) Palmeiras x Flamengo will face off at 5 pm (GMT) at the Centenário stadium, in Montevideo, earning the Libertadores da América title. The expectation for this great duel between two Brazilian teams is already moving the main sports tables in the country. For now, what is not lacking are the suggestions for the meeting between São Paulo and Rio residents.

Flávio Prado, for example, believes that Palmeiras will get the better of Flamengo. In the edition of ‘Esporte em Discussão’ this Thursday, the journalist from Rádio Jovem Pan went further. In his view, the goal of the tricampeonato alviverde will be scored by forward Rony.

On the field, Abel Ferreira will be forced to at least make a change in the starting lineup. Suspended by the yellow card, Marcos Rocha is out. With that, there are two options for the Portuguese coach on the right-back: Mayke or Gabriel Menino.

Another question is the scheme that will be used by the Portuguese. Unlike usual, Abel started playing with two midfielders (Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa) with two other sprinters in front (Ron and Dudu). To hold the rival’s offensive power, many believe that he should reinforce the middle with another player with marking characteristics.

Flamengo, in turn, does not yet know if it will feature Isla. After the tie with Grêmio, for the Brazilian Championship, Renato Gaúcho revealed that the Chilean complained of a muscular discomfort. Just in case, Matheuzinho ended up being preserved.

Saturday, at 3:30 pm, there’s Palmeiras x Flamengo on SBT, it’s the grand final of the Libertadores 2021. Watch it on TV or www.sbt.com.br/aovivo #GrandFinalnoSBT

