Journalist points out Renato Gaúcho’s departure from Flamengo and reveals controversial motive: ‘Unforgivable’

Credit: Alexandre Vidal – Disclosure – Flamengo

After taking the field last Tuesday (23) for Brasileirão, Flamengo is already in Montevideo, where next Saturday (27), at 17:00 (GMT), will face Palmeiras in the final of the Copa Libertadores. With a contract until the end of the season, Portaluppi has an undefined situation at the club. For commentator Renato Maurício Prado, from UOL Esporte, the trainer’s fate is sealed.

According to the journalist, the scenario that was already troubled for Renato Gaúcho, ended up experiencing the trigger precisely in the duel against Grêmio, the club in which he made history. Critical of Portaluppi’s behavior in the clash, RMP called the episode unforgivable.

“Renato’s fate is already sealed. There was a divorce, in my view, impossible to get around after the game against Grêmio. It’s important to remember a little about Renato’s history at Flamengo, when he’s signed, he’s already been challenged by a large part of the crowd, who didn’t buy his refusal back there, and then didn’t buy all those statements of his, that against Jorge Jesus, with the R$ 200 million team it was easy”, the commentator fired.

“When the team starts to have embezzlement problems, Renato starts to expose all his difficulties in preparing a team. He then got lost, and that’s where he lost the Brazilian Championship. The crisis exploded in the elimination of the Copa do Brasil, to the point where he handed over the position. Flamengo managed to recover in the last rounds with the return of some players, the team improved, and here comes the game against Grêmio, which for me is unforgivable. I’m not going to say that he turned in the game, I don’t have enough elements, and I don’t believe it, but his attitudes on the field made it clear that he wasn’t keen on winning”, pointed out RMP.

READ TOO:

Libertadores: check the ranking of tournament titles by country

Surprise at Libertadores, visionaries create champion, request from Renato and message from Arrascaeta: Flamengo’s latest

Flamengo meets Renato’s ‘special request’ on the eve of the final at Libertadores

Palm trees or Flamengo? Seers point out champion of Libertadores 2021

Saturday 11/27 has the Libertadores 2021 Final Pre-game at 15:30. At 17:00 there is the great Final of the Libertadores 2021 where Palmeiras x Flamengo, dispute the great title. #GrandFinalnoSBT

Brasileirão Serie B 2021: check out the complete championship table

Brasileirão Serie A 2021: check out the complete league table

Palmeiras x Flamengo: Libertadores final involves the two most expensive teams in Brazil; check out

Organization elects Lewandowski as best in the world in 2021

Liberators 2021: 25 players who can be freed in 2022

Sheik says if Renato Gaúcho has the capacity to replace Tite in the national team