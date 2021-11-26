Juliette Freire and Anitta’s ex-boyfriend travel ‘undercover’ | famous

The life of lawyer Juliette Freire after becoming champion of BBB21 has never been the same. And the youngest singer, who has become a true media phenomenon in Brazil, had to deal with the burden of all this exposure. A fact that proves all this is the recent information released on social networks about certain “cactuses”, as the fervent fans of Juliette are called, which found out that she took a “secret” trip recently.

Some fans of the famous one found a way to access Juliette’s commercial flight itinerary and realized that on October 10th, the ex-sister left the airport in Vira Copos in Campinas, São Paulo, for Petrolina in Pernambuco. And the famous one did not make the journey alone. On the same boarding card discovered by the artist’s fans, the name of Daniel Trovejani was also included.

For those who don’t know, Daniel is a businessman, partner and also ex-boyfriend of the singer Anitta. This is not the first time that rumors reveal a possible romance between Daniel and Juliette, but both have always denied any kind of romantic involvement. Days ago, even, the two were present at the assembly of Anitta’s Christmas tree. At the time, some fans even thought that the two had left the place together.

Whether it’s romance or just professional commitments, Juliette Freire’s fans who made the discovery of the ‘secret trip’ were criticized on social media for invading the famous woman’s privacy: “People, how absurd this is! Unhealthy. In such a wave of persecution we lost Lady Di”, observed an Internet user in an Instagram post that echoed the information. “Being famous must be wow mercy”, evaluated another in the same publication. “There are fans that have no limit”, said another netizen.

The champion of Big Brother Brasil 21 revealed in a recent interview that, soon after leaving the confinement of Rede Globo’s reality show, she had a quick flirtation with the country singer and that she even met twice with Rodolffo: “We got along well, buddy, met twice, flirted, but then it passed”, she said in an interview with Band FM radio.

“It was a quick flirting. We talk, we’re friends and for now that’s it”, pointed out the ex-BBB who took the opportunity to comment on the various fan clubs in honor of her and the musician where they share the best moments of the two within the reality. Upon learning of Juliette Freire’s statements, Rodolffo made a point of also commenting on the case.

In a post that echoed the statements made by Paraíba about her flirting with her former reality show colleague, Rodolffo wrote: “Bag mouth”, the term is a popular jargon often used to refer to people who cannot keep secrets and end up telling everything to other people, the infamous ‘linguarudos’.