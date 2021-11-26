Juliette’s Affair, producer Daniel Trovejani appears with her at the home of ex Anitta

Back in Brazil, Anitta reunited the neighbor Juliette and the new affair of the “BBB 21” champion, at her house, in Barra da Tijuca, last weekend. Producer Daniel Trovejani, who has been living a romance with the singer from Paraíba since July, appears, by accident, in a video posted by Poderosa on social networks. Detail: Daniel is Anitta’s ex-boyfriend.

The singer invited Juliette and her ex-boyfriend to set up her Christmas tree. This week, she revealed in an interview, without naming names, that she usually plays cupid and indicates the “boys” she stays with for her friends, and that many of them end up engaging in romance. This is the case with Juliette. She and Daniel have been seen together several times: in Pernambuco, having dinner in São Paulo and taking a boat trip.

Ex confirms breakup after producer busted with Juliette on boat ride in Rio

Juliette appears at a dinner in Pernambuco with producer Daniel Trovejani, named as her new affair

Rumors of the romance between Juliette and Daniel started after they were photographed full of cuddles on a speedboat ride in Rio in July. Soon after, Daniel and Juliette were seen together again at a dinner with the influencer Camila Coutinho and her husband, in São Paulo, and also on a trip the ex-BBB made to Pernambuco.

At the time, Daniel was dating student Priscilla Moura. After the producer caught Juliette on the speedboat, the relationship came to an end.

