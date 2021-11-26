Juninho makes contact with Ederson and reinforces difficulty in friendlies with Europeans: “There is no magic” | Brazilian Team

The reason: the League of Nations matches, which fill almost the entire calendar of European teams, when they are not in a World Cup qualifier. The theme goes back and forth to press conferences by coach Tite and Juninho himself, who dealt with the case naturally.

– I texted him. He said: “Ederson, if you want, we are responsible for the planning. If you want an explanation about this, how the whole process is done, you can tell me and I’ll explain. Before you can express yourself.” – Juninho commented, in an interview with ge, last Wednesday.

The World Cup group draw is scheduled for April 1st. He will direct the possible June and September friendly clashes. At the end of January (27) and beginning of February (1st), in addition to March, the Brazilian team makes the last four commitments for the Qualifiers – the classification came five rounds in advance.

– People say “why don’t you have these kind of friendlies?” Ederson has now made that statement. But it has to go deeper when you say that. We don’t have the conditions, it’s not like we don’t want to. People need to understand. We have the March qualifiers and that’s when they have his friendlies. It arrives in June, when our friendlies will be, the League of Nations is already there on the calendar. In September, the League of Nations is already there. There’s no way to play, there’s no magic. I want to play Italy, Spain, England… but they don’t have a date, they’re going to play the League of Nations on the FIFA date.

Despite the difficulty, the CBF will try to find space for at least one test before the 2022 World Cup. If it’s impossible – that is, if the main teams don’t even have a chance to play with the Brazilian team – the idea is to face possible opponents of the first phase and round of 16 of the World Cup finals.

– (Let’s) look to other continents and see the best teams to see if we can face them. It’s the African (opponent), the Asian, the CONCACAF teams. (The League of Nations) has already been announced, but I don’t know if with the pressure, we are talking about, Southgate, England’s coach, also said that they want to play against the South Americans, to see if they change. If there is no League of Nations in June or September, we will definitely want to play against these teams.

The friendlies will still belong to Pitch, a British company that has a contract to organize the team’s games until the end of 2022.