Katiuscia speaks of ‘a dream come true’ for defending Corinthians and projects new titles

Corinthians won its second title of the season by being champion of the Libertadores last weekend. Right-back of the team during the conquest, Katiuscia spoke about the dream of defending Timon and about the next conquests.

“Being at Corinthians today is already a dream come true, to be once again Brazilian and American champions with this shirt… I can’t even describe it! But I always dreamed big, I knew that with a lot of determination and work, those days would come,” said the Corinthians fan.

Kati joined Corinthians in 2018 and has since collected positive numbers and titles with the club. There are 144 games for the team, six goals scored and seven titles (two Libertadores, three Brazilians and two Paulistas). To close the year, the athlete has the possibility of winning another state title.

“I know I can do a lot more at Timão. The goal is to bring more and more achievements to this giant club“, completed.

Corinthians defines the Female Paulistão on December 4th and 8th. The team will face São Paulo, first at Morumbi, at 4 pm. Then, the team’s last match in the year 2021 takes place at Arena Barueri, at 9 pm.

