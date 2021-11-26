KKR and CVC study joint offer by Telecom Italia: Sources

(Bloomberg) — Private equity giants KKR & Co. and CVC Capital Partners are considering a joint bid for Telecom Italia, a step that would help share the financial burden of Europe’s biggest leveraged buyout ever, said people with knowledge of the Subject.

The two investment companies would have talked about a potential partnership, according to the people, who spoke anonymously.

KKR has been among the most active companies in the global M&A market since the beginning of the pandemic. The so-called “club deals” – where several private equity firms join together in an acquisition – are increasingly frequent amidst the scarcity of potential targets and the ambition of growing companies.

CVC has been studying a possible acquisition of Telecom Italia for several months, according to the sources. Private equity firms are still weighing the pros and cons of a partnership, and there is no certainty that they will make a joint bid. One of the points would be whether CVC would enter the business with equal weight or as a minority investor, the people said.

less interest

Advent International, which was in talks to partner with CVC, dropped the idea due to the complexity of the transaction and the perception of Italian government support for KKR’s offer, the people said.

Representatives from KKR, CVC and Advent declined to comment. Telecom Italia’s press office did not immediately respond to questions sent by e-mail.

KKR has made a preliminary offer of 50.5 euro cents a share for Telecom Italia, which values ​​the company at around 10.8 billion euros ($12.1 billion). CVC and Advent said this week that they are open to working with all interested parties to identify how to help Telecom Italia.

Vivendi, Telecom Italia’s largest shareholder, has said that KKR’s current bid is too low. The US investment firm is studying how far it can increase the offer to win reticent investors, as reported by Bloomberg News on Tuesday.

potential waiver

Telecom Italia CEO Luigi Gubitosi asked the company’s board to make a swift decision on KKR’s bid. In a letter to Telecom Italia board members seen by Bloomberg News, Gubitosi wrote that he was willing to step down if it would help speed up the bid evaluation process.

Including €22 billion of Telecom Italia’s net debt, the purchase of the operator would be considered Europe’s biggest private equity acquisition, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Although KKR is studying the possibility of bringing in a partner, the company’s focus is still on the current proposal, people said. KKR has the means to finance the offer itself and could also involve some of its fund’s partners as co-investors, according to the sources.

CVC, one of the world’s largest private equity firms, completed a €21.3 billion fundraiser last year for its flagship fund. His previous investments in Italy have included financial services firm Cerved Group and pharmaceutical Recordati.

