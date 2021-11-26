Lary Bottino speaks up after going clubbing with a positive Covid-19 test

the digital influencer lary bottino was the protagonist of a great controversy this Thursday (25). She tested positive for Covid-19 and, knowing this, went to a club last Wednesday night (24). Lary was barred from Record after auditioning to participate in a program that came out positive.

The model used Instagram to comment on what happened. “Hey guys! I came here to comment on yesterday’s situation. First I came to ask for forgiveness, I came to ask for forgiveness for having exposed myself, for leaving home, for exposing people with a positive Covid test in my hand. However, I am having professional commitments every day. I’ve been doing Covid tests all the time, PCR practically every other day. I was tested negative this week. I’ve had Covid twice, I have the vaccines, so I knew it was impossible to be with Covid and that was a false positive. I would never put anyone’s life at risk, not least because I lost my grandmother to Covid. I know what this pain is, I went through it, I have property to talk about it”, she began, who was seen alongside Gabriela Rippi and Maju Mazalli in the evening.

“I am being slaughtered, judged, condemned. And I didn’t even have the chance to come here to defend myself and clarify what happened. But once again, I apologize for my attitude. So much did I know that I wasn’t with Covid, because I had recently been tested negative, for all the history I have with Covid, all the care I have, that I took the exams this morning, as soon as I woke up, and they both came back negative, both PCR and blood. I’m not with Covid, I wasn’t with Covid last night. It was a false positive as I already knew at the time, so I decided to leave. But I apologize again for my attitude,” he continued.

“It’s a lesson to me that the vaccine and that all this is not enough care. But I do routine exams. So at that moment I was sure I wasn’t with Covid, which was a false positive, and at that moment, I decided to leave the house. The people who were in the place I was yesterday didn’t know anything, I didn’t talk to anyone about the situation because I was sure I wasn’t sick. so much so that I’m going to show the photos of the exams I took today and they were negative”, he said.

“All done today, have the date here, blood, antibodies, PCR, I did everything, all non-reactive tests. Once again I ask for forgiveness, forgiveness for my irresponsible and reckless attitude of yesterday. Thank God everything is fine. Keep an eye out for me and all of you that, even so, with all the advances, Covid still exists. And being more specific, Gabriela Rippi and Maria Júlia Mazalli didn’t know anything, I didn’t comment anything to anyone, anyone, absolutely anyone about it. Nobody knew anything!”, he finished.

