Leonardo Denies PSG Contact with Zidane, Says: “We Don’t Want Pochettino to Leave” | french football

Speculation surrounding a possible departure of Mauricio Pochettino from PSG to Manchester United and an attempt by the French club to sign Zidane took over European football news this week. And the sporting director of the Paris team, Brazilian Leonardo, went public this Friday to dispel the rumors.

In a statement to the “AFP” agency, Leonardo made it clear that the club has not been negotiating with Zidane and has not been contacted by any other team regarding Mauricio Pochettino.

– We don’t want Pochettino to leave. He never asked to go out, and no club got in touch about him. We have a lot of respect for Zinedine Zidane, for what he has done as a player and coach, but I can clearly say that there is no contact and there is no meeting with him – he said.

1 of 1 Mauricio Pochettino alongside Leonardo and Nasser Al Khelaifi, PSG president: coach is involved in rumors — Photo: AFP Mauricio Pochettino alongside Leonardo and Nasser Al Khelaifi, PSG president: coach is involved in rumors — Photo: AFP

The possible domino effect that would start at Manchester United and affect PSG began to be speculated last Sunday, when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed from the helm of the English club. The local press began to publicize several candidates to coach United, almost all of them currently employed: Mauricio Pochettino, Erik Ten Hag, Luis Enrique, as well as Zinedine Zidane himself, now without a club.

However, over the next few days, Pochettino’s name gained momentum, as he would be well regarded by the club’s board. At first, the Argentine would be a name to take over Manchester only next season – and an interim would be named until the middle of next year. However, a possible dissatisfaction of Pochettino with the board of PSG could make the Argentine accept to leave behind the famous cast and head immediately to England.

United would have to pay financial compensation to the French in this case. However, the European press has also begun to address an alleged desire by PSG himself for Pochettino to step down in charge of the team after an unexciting start. The board would see in the Argentine’s departure the opportunity to go after Zidane, an old Parisian dream.