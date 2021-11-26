Leonardo’s wife asks not to be informed of alleged betrayals – Famous

Poliana Rocha and Leonardo (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Poliana Rocha



, married to the singer



Leonardo



25 years ago, it opened a box of questions in the



stories



of



Instagram



on Thursday night (25/11) and answered some questions from netizens about some rumors involving his family.

the mother of the countryman



Z Philip



stated that still many people are shocked by her husband’s sincerity and playful manner. And asked the fans not to take everything seriously.

“Guys, Lo is like that! His way is… sometimes he cracks, yes, my face is embarrassed, but what am I going to do?”, asked the journalist.

“Lo plays with that wedding train! He even tells me that if his marriage were good he wouldn’t need witnesses. I shit and I walk!”, he fired.

polyana



was even asked by a follower if she was being treated by



Leonardo



, sincerely she made an appeal.

“I don’t know! And if you know, please don’t tell me! I don’t want to know. My life is too good, thank God,” he joked.

It is worth noting that the artist has cheated on his wife on other occasions, which even resulted in the couple’s separation, but she decided to forgive him.

In the conversation, the business also reinforced that it’s a lie that he doesn’t get along with his daughter-in-law,



Virginia Fonseca



.

“Lo loves Virgnia! Today he has her like a daughter. The biggest proof was going to the podcast (he’s been called by so many). Even tired of a day full of commitments, it was a surprise, because he’d know that me, she and Camis were happy “he stated.

Rock



denied other conflicts, including with the mother of the digital influencer,



Margareth Serro



, and with the own



Virginia



.

“We get along really well! She respects my way and I respect hers! She takes great care of my son and I’m very grateful! I love you!”, he declared.

already over



Phonseca



, the influencer tore up praise and revealed that he has a connection even from other lives with the heir’s wife.

“I think we were once mother and daughter. We have an indisputable relationship. We understand and communicate with our eyes. I know how she is by the tone of voice on the phone.” Poliana Rocha

Check out the stories below:

