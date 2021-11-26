“Let’s take Karol Conká”

With MC Gui’s victory in the Farmer’s Test this Wednesday (11/24), in A Fazenda 13, by Rercord, Dayane Mello, Gui Araujo and Bil Araújo are in the hot seat and one of the three will take the path to the farm in this Thursday (11/25). After the pedestrians recorded videos asking to remain in the game, Rico Melquiades went talking around the house, addressing the public, to remove the “canine snake”, referring to the model, and even called her “Karol Conká de A Fazenda ”.

Dayane and Rico’s relationship was already bad, but after the pawn found out about his ex-friend’s torn jacket, things got worse. The desire of the digital influencer and comedian that the ex-Big Brother Italia leave the farm is wide open. Right after the program ended on that Wednesday, he insisted on asking her to leave the attraction.

“Dog snake is in the fields, guys, let’s take the canine snake out because its energy is weighing it and everyone else,” he said. At the same time, in response, Mello asked everyone there to enjoy the moment. Melquiades, however, was not finished yet. “We’re going to take Karol Conká off the Farm”, he added, before repeating the nickname snake for some time. The model said she wouldn’t give him a stage, but the pawn said he didn’t need to.

The field that will be decided this Thursday will show who the public decided not to save between Dayane, Gui Araujo and Bil Araújo. MC Gui’s victory in the Farmer’s Test made him the farmer of the week, freeing him from the spotlight.

Rico screaming to eliminate the canine snake and that the farm’s bad energy is it and he compared it to Karol Conká #Farmer’s Tasting pic.twitter.com/TR6EblZa2w — DANTAS (@Dantinhas) November 25, 2021

