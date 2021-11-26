Libertadores Brazilian final heats up marijuana tourism in Montevideo – 11/26/2021

Anyone who has been to a stadium bleachers knows that football and marijuana cultures often intertwine. Thus, it is no surprise that many Palmeiras and rubro-negro people present in Uruguay for the final of the Copa Libertadores, tomorrow (27), are taking advantage of their stay in the country to take advantage of the benefits of the first place in the world to legalize cultivation and cannabis use in 2013.

In fact, the adventures of Tupinikim fans in the charrúa land in search of weed began about two weeks ago, when the fans of Red Bull Bragantino and Athletico Paranaense began arriving in the country, who decided the Copa Sudamericana, in the last Saturday (20).

“A Brazilian comes in every five minutes here,” he told the UOL Sport Lucas Lopes, 29, owner of 4:20, the only store that sells items related to cannabis culture currently operating on Avenida 18 de Julho, the main avenue in Montevideo.

“They want to know if we sell, how do they buy, if we can give someone’s phone number,” says Juan Pablo, 32, an employee at the establishment that does not sell marijuana. In fact, no store, legally, can simply sell marijuana, even to local citizens.

“The law doesn’t talk about tourists”

The law enacted in 2013 made it legal in Uruguay for the consumption and sale, by pharmacies, of portioned portions of marijuana to users registered with the government. The herb is planted and cured by companies that are also registered with federal agencies.

The legislation also began to allow domestic cultivation in a quantity limited to six plants per person. And it regulated the grow clubs, which send quantities of the drug to their members periodically. All strictly within the law.

What is not in the law is consumption by tourists. “The law does not talk about tourists. It talks about who can sell and how. And the conditions do not favor tourists being able to buy legally,” explained Lucas Lopes.

But this is far from meaning that tourists, Brazilian or not, are incapable of purchasing and smoking the drug. A simple contact with a registered Uruguayan allows a legal purchase to be made, and the drug to be offered to a foreigner not registered with the government.

The legislation also does not prohibit any citizen from using cannabis in Uruguay. So, once in hand, you can smoke with ease. I mean, often with a certain estrangement.

Palmeirense fan CM, 40, in Uruguay since Wednesday (25), was smoking and talking to the reporter when, instinctively, he hid his cigarette when he saw a group of police officers approaching. “I’m still not used to so much freedom”, he confessed, between laughs, before pulling it out and passing it on to a friend alviverde.