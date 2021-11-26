Like Saturn, Earth is almost forming rings (but of garbage)

Each of the planets in the Solar System has peculiarities that make them so fascinating. In the case of Saturn, for example, this is due to its spectacular rings, formed by microparticles of dust, ice and rock fragments.

There is no scientific consensus on its origins: while some believe they are the remains of a shattered moon, others argue that they are remnants of the formation of the planet itself. Jupiter, Neptune and Uranus also have rings in their surroundings, although the structures are so faint that they are almost invisible.

publicity

Saturn has rings formed by dust, ice and rocks. Image: Da-kuk/iStock

Now, scientist Jake Abbott, professor of robotics at the University of Utah, USA, says that Earth is also about to get its own rings. However, unlike our larger neighbors, ours would have a well-known – and not at all natural – origin: space junk.

It is estimated that there are about 170 million pieces of space junk traveling around the Earth. Most are very small fragments, but 23,000 of this debris is larger than an orange and worrisome enough to be tracked by the US Department of Defense, due to the fact that it poses a danger to spaceflight, orbital missions, and especially , to astronauts in manned spacecraft.

And it’s not just in orbit that space junk can wreak havoc. Some pieces even fall to Earth. Usually they break up in the atmosphere, but not always. According to The Salt Lake Tribune, 200 to 400 pieces of debris fall out of space each year.

Earlier this year, for example, a part of a Falcon 9 launch vehicle made an “uncontrolled re-entry” and lit up the night sky. A 1.5m section of the rocket withstood the impact of reentry, landing on a farm in the US state of Washington.

Considered a type of pollution, space debris has grown significantly since 1957. Currently, we have 7,500 tons of garbage in orbit. It’s as if more than a thousand elephants float above our heads. And this “herd” should continue to grow exponentially if nothing is done about it.

Imagine more than a thousand elephants floating around the Earth. The amount of space junk in the planet’s orbit equals the same volume. Image: muratart – Shutterstock

How to eliminate space junk?

To try to stop the formation of rings of space junk around our planet, Abbott has a proposal that seems unusual: the use of magnets.

According to the scientist, the idea is very similar to an experience he saw when he was still a university student. He remembers a performance he saw at Johns Hopkins University.

University of Utah Professor Jake Abbott talks about a system he developed using magnetic waves to manipulate a camera inside a person to perform surgery. He wants to use the method to remove space junk from Earth’s orbit. Image: Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune

“Under a microscope, they had a tiny maze with almost a small submarine in it. He moved back and forth and spun, making his way through the maze. A task completed entirely with magnets,” explained Abbott.

He says the mechanism was “very simplistic” compared to what works now, “but it felt like magic”.

Read more:

Such magic led him to postdoctoral studies at the University of Zurich, Switzerland, where he mainly worked on applications of magnets in surgery. He spent an extended period of time working with a team on how to make a microscopic “submarine” “swim” through a human eye and deliver medication to the retina.

“It took years to develop, but the math used is the foundation for everything we do now,” said Abbott. This “everything” includes the use of magnets to accurately guide eye surgeries in virtual reality.

Your lab is also working to make colonoscopies more comfortable. Using capsule-based cameras, they are developing a system to precisely move the capsules using magnets. Its current design is a two-part “camera capsule” connected by a short, rubberized cord. This capsule must be swallowed by the patient, who will lie down for a few hours while the equipment works.

Okay, but what about space junk? How would the system act to clear Earth’s orbit?

The principle and discoveries of Abbott and his team applied to space debris were explained in a recent article for Nature.

According to the study, even a rotating piece of non-magnetic space junk can conduct electricity. Scientists then propose using robotic arms, with magnets at the tips, aimed at the debris.

An electromagnet-equipped crane attracting waste with magnetism. Could the same be done with space debris? Image: Silarock – Shutterstock

In doing so, the magnets rotate, activating eddy currents—electric currents eddying in the object—that create their own magnetic field. These activated magnetic fields affect the field that created them.

“Use a lot of careful math and modeling, and suddenly you can use controlled force and torque to slow down the rotating object, move it, and collect it,” explains Abbott. “Basically, we created the world’s first tractor beam,” said Abbott. “It’s just a matter of engineering now. Finish and launch”.

Whether the method will work to prevent the formation of garbage rings in Earth’s orbit remains to be sure. However, any initiative is valid in order to rid our beautiful planet of this unglamorous “accessory”.

Have watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!