lineups, how to watch and referee the game

Check here all the information about Bahia x Grêmio, game this Friday (26), at 7pm. See how to watch live, check out the likely lineups and refereeing for the match. It is a direct confrontation of the 36th round, which is worth a lot in the fight against relegation to Serie B.

A defeat would be terrible for Grêmio, who would be 4 points behind Juventude and Bahia. By the way, the rival of the weekend would be the first team out of the Z4, if they conquer the 3 points in this direct confrontation with the team from Rio Grande do Sul.

The match is decisive in the fight against relegation, whoever loses will be in a critical situation, with only three more games left in the competition. The team from the Northeast should have the returns of Rossi and Gilberto, giving more quality to the team’s offensive system.

In the first round, Grêmio beat Bahia, in an important game in the journey against Z4. Even so, he was unable to pack to leave the relegation zone behind in the final stretch of the competition.

Everything about Bahia x Grêmio for Brasileirão 2021

Schedule: 19h.

Local: Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador.

How to watch live: exclusive on Premiere, for all of Brazil.

Likely Bahia lineup: Danilo Fernandes; Nino Paraíba, Conti, Correia and Matheus Bahia; Daniel, Patrick de Lucca, Rossi, Lucas Mugni and Rodriguinho; Gilberto

Probable Grêmio squad: Gabriel Grando; Rafinha, Geromel, Kannemann (Ruan) and Cortez; Thiago Santos and Villasanti; Ferreira, Campaz and Douglas Costa (Alisson); Borja (Diego Souza).

Arbitration: Bruno Arleu de Araujo whistles, assisted by Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa and Daniel do Espirito Santo Parro. VAR: Rodrigo Nunes de Sa, quartet from Rio de Janeiro.

