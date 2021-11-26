LIVE – Black Friday 2021: follow the news in real time

13:00 – Kindle and Alexa with discount: Amazon has products with up to 70% off

Among the best-selling products until 12:30 on this Friday were gamer chairs, moisturizing cream, Alexa, rope for exercise, among others.

On the company’s website, the Kindle was sold with up to R$100 off, while the Echo Show 8 (1st generation) cost R$599, compared to R$899 outside the promotion.

Amazon Prime members, who pay a monthly subscription, have free shipping throughout Brazil on millions of products, with no minimum purchase value, and access to exclusive offers every day.

12:30 pm – Google releases search data this Friday morning and morning (26)

Google shared some information about the searches this Friday night and morning.

“What we can highlight is that this Black Friday is super diversified in terms of products and we observed a movement of terms specification between 8:00 and 10:00 in comparison with 6:00 and 8:00 – which may indicate that people made purchases of the items that most they wanted during the night and in the morning they are already looking for secondary purchases”, said Antonella Weyler, insight analyst for Google Brazil Retail.

Check out Google’s latest bulletin, which registered searches between 8 am and 10 am this Friday:

search terms % increase compared to 6h-8h Free Fire Game 488% pet Shop 392% cooler 382% Make up 380% Doll 379% whiskey 377% Planner 2022 374% Baby reborn 372% venom 369% D vitamin 369%

According to history, the list of products that registered highs in searches are usually secondary items. During the first hours of Black Friday, consumers tend to look for products with greater added value, according to Antonella.

12:00 – McDonald’s has a Big Mac for R$0.90 this Friday

The McChicken Bacon snack will also be sold at the same price. In the Quarterão or Cheddar McMelt promotion, each snack costs R$ 1.90.

The discounts are in partnership with Mercado Pago, from Mercado Livre. To take advantage of it, you need to pay by QR Code via the Mercado Pago app, where discounts will be applied automatically.

11:30 am – Wines and beers: Grupo Pão de Açúcar has discounts of up to 70% this Friday

With discounts reaching 70% in categories such as wines and sparkling wines, spirits, special beers and coffees, Pão de Açúcar also has promotions on electronics and cell phones.

On Extra’s last Black Friday, the focus is on bazaar, textile and electro items. Cheftime offers a 50% discount on the first order in gastronomic kits subscription plans.

11:00 am – Americanas has offers with up to 80% discount and cashback of up to 50%

On the Americanas.com website, customers can find appliances with up to 20% off, smartphones with up to 15% off, TVs with 10% off – in addition to free shipping on some offers.

There is also the possibility of cashback, that is, receiving part of the purchase amount back, up to 50% on purchases on the Ame app and 10% discount coupons

10:30 am – Black Friday in the financial market: CDBs that yield 300% of the CDI and more

The biggest brokers in the market are promoting offers for clients and non-clients, ranging from LCIs to CDBs that pay up to more than 300% of the CDI.

The promotions also extend to those who want to spend with knowledge: there are options for courses with discounts of up to 70% aimed at those who already invest or intend to start investing in the short term.

10:00 am – E-commerce turnover reaches R$1.8 billion

According to a survey by Neotrust, total purchases made via e-commerce in the country until 7:00 am this Friday (26) already totaled 2,935,941 orders.

The region that consumes the most during Black Friday is the Southeast, with R$ 1,029,931,604. Then comes the Northeast, with R$ 343,898,719.40.

In all, the billed amount is R$1,843,044,911. The national average purchase ticket is BRL 627.75 (3% higher than 2020)

9:30 am – Magazine Luiza has discounts of up to 80%

Among the promotions, the retailer has top-of-the-line smartphones, TVs with screens above 55 inches and stainless steel refrigerators.

Among the most “favorite”, that is, that people mark as favorites, are the iPhone 11, Smart TV 50″ with 4K technology and Top Freezer Refrigerator, 400 liters, with water dispenser.

9:00 am – “Delayed delivery” is already the main problem faced by consumers

From 12:00 am to 5:00 pm on Thursday (25), Reclame Aqui registered 210 complaints on the subject. Compared to 2019, the increase is 162% for this type of claim on the eve of the promotion.

Regarding general complaints, since the beginning of the monitoring of Complain Here, at noon on Wednesday (24), until 17:00 yesterday (25), Black Friday 2021 already registers 41.4% more complaints in compared to the same period of the last edition.

8:30 am – Refrigerators and cell phones have the highest price increase

On the other hand, fans, headphones and vacuum cleaners registered the biggest drops in values, becoming good candidates for purchases that the Brazilian consumer intends to make on Black Friday.

A survey was carried out by Buscapé and analyzed the price variation in the last week and in the last 40 days.

8:00 am – 6 Consumer Rights You Need to Know to Make Good Shopping

If you’re among the group of people thinking about shopping in this issue, you need to be aware of some of the rights you have as a consumer in order to protect yourself from scams, abusive practices, and promotions that aren’t worth it.

• Right of repentance

• Do not deal with false advertising

• Right to transparent information

• Exchange of defective product

• Delivery guarantee

• Right to receive the product if there is cancellation due to lack of stock

7:30 am – The best times to find promotions

During the event, each product has its promotion schedule. According to a study by Promobit, people looking for smartphones, tablets and phones you can find more discounts around 1pm, or between 10pm and 11pm.

in the group of women’s fashion and shoes, on the other hand, more promotions can be seen around 9am this Friday, such as between 9pm and 10pm.

Black Friday will be a game that will depend on strategy and a lot of attention so that your pocket doesn’t leave the shopping spree defeated.

7:00 am – 7 sites to check discounts and compare prices

To avoid falling into “Black Fraud”, a tip is to check sites that compare values ​​and show the best discounts.

O InfoMoney listed the main discount search engines and aggregators that allow you to check if a discount is real, using the historical price basis, and show you where the best deals are among the different retailers participating in the event. The list includes platforms like Zoom, Buscapé and JáCotei.

