Luciana Cardoso celebrates 19 years of marriage to Faustão: ”What luck for us!”

Presenter Faustão receives tribute from his wife, Luciana Cardoso, on their wedding anniversary

Faust Silva (71) and Luciana Cardoso have many reasons to celebrate!

This Thursday, 25, the presenter and his wife are completing 19 years of marriage.

On her Instagram profile, she shared a click where she appears next to Faustão and made a beautiful statement to her lover, with whom she has two children, João Guilherme (17) and Rodrigo (13).

“19 years of marriage. What a story!!! I love you! And let’s go together to celebrate and experience many things on this incredible road of life. How lucky we are!”, wrote Luciana in the caption of the post, receiving messages from several famous people.

“Congratulations my dears”, wished Ary Fontoura (88). “How beautiful. I love you. Long live the couple”, he said Titian Pine (45). “couple, congratulations”, commented Angelica (47). “Beautiful! Wonderful couple! I miss Faustão… Sunday is not the same without HIM!! Congratulations with many blessings to the couple!!”, lamented a fan about the departure of Fausto from TV Globo.

Faustão appears in a rare photo with his family together

Recently, Faustão appeared alongside the complete family on the web! Smiling, the artist appeared with his wife, Luciana Cardoso, their children, João Guilherme and Rodrigo, and the eldest. Lara (20), from his old marriage, with former model Magda Necklaces. The presenter’s son-in-law also posed for the photo.

