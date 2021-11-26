Lucky Day Result 535: Check the result of today’s draw; (25)

Top Stories

THE Box raffled today, thursday, another contest from Lucky day and the prize is R$ 200 thousand. The result was released after 8 pm on November 25, 20221.

Enjoy and follow all the information here in the session of lotteries, of Prime Diary. The dozens drawn this Thursday are: 02-04-10-11-14-28-30; Lucky Month: November.

result of Lucky Day 534 Tuesday: 10-11-14-19-28-30-31; Lucky Month: April. Whoever hits the 7 tens and the lucky month takes the prize. Whoever hits 6, 5 or 4 tens will also receive prizes.

THE Box draw contests from Lucky day three times a week. And Caixa draws contests every day from Monday to Saturday. THE Lucky day it is an easy lottery to win and every week it is possible to be millionaires. Easy to play and easy to win.

How to play on Lucky Day?

To play a game on Lucky day it’s very simple, choose 7 numbers and a lucky month, mark it on the Lotérica card or in the virtual Lotérica system. Caixa Econômica has a virtual lottery that receives bets until 19:00.

How much does it cost to play on Lucky Day?

The investment for a minimum bet of 7 tens costs only R$2.0. However, you can choose to play with more numbers and thus increase your chances. The greater the number of tens, the greater the value.

You can also bet with jacks, Cashier jacks are games with multiple group games, bet with jacks on multiple games for one low price. Or play your group games with friends.

Lucky Day: how to receive the prize

First, receive an award from the Lotteries Cash, it’s simple, just go to any accredited lottery store or one of the agencies of the Box, in the case of prizes above R$1,903.98, you only receive it at Caixa.

In conclusion, to receive your prize it is necessary to present original proof of identity with CPF and receipt of the winning bet, do not forget to insert your CPF on the back of the bet.

