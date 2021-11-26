Luiza Brunet opens square in tribute to women victims of violence

This Thursday (25/11), former model and activist Luiza Brunet participated in the inauguration of Praça Irmãs Mirabal, in honor of women victims of violence. The construction came from an initiative of the Embassy of the Dominican Republic, in partnership with the Instituto Virada Feminina.

The inauguration took place on the date of the International Day of Non-Violence against Women. The square is named after the Dominican sisters Mirabal, a symbol of the fight against violence against women in the country.

“Three busts of these women were placed here, in a square, that we can always remember the women who die every day and are always in invisibility. They are extraordinary women, who leave a wonderful legacy”, says Luiza.

The square is located on Avenida das Nações, in the South Embassies Sector. According to the ambassador of the Dominican Republic, Patrícia Villegas de Jorge, the choice of public space encourages visitation and permanent emphasis on the issue of violence against women.

Mirabal sisters

The Mirabal sisters were violently murdered on November 25, 1960, during the dictatorial regime of Rafael Leônidas Trujillo. Under the codename “Las Mariposas”, Minerva, Pátria and Maria Tereza were harassed and imprisoned after activities in opposition to the government.

The death of the sisters, at the behest of President Trujillo, caused a great commotion in the Dominican population. Today, they are a symbol of the fight against violence against women.