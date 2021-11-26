Lula extends advantage over Bolsonaro and opponents in dispute for the presidency, says Ipespe

SAO PAULO – Just under a year before the elections, the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) maintains the lead in the race to the Planalto Palace, according to a survey carried out by Ipespe and released this Friday (26).

The survey, commissioned by XP Investimentos, indicates a more comfortable advantage for the PT member compared to previous surveys, but a slight reduction in voter interest in the 2022 presidential race.

According to the poll, Lula maintains 42% of voting intentions in the two simulations stimulated in the first round (that is, when the voter chooses his candidate among options presented by the presenter). he is followed by the president Jair Bolsonaro (no party), which appears with 25% or 24% of the mentions, depending on the candidate list.

As a result, the PT’s advantage went from 14 percentage points, in October, to 17 percentage points, although the scenarios are not fully comparable ‒ as the candidate lists were modified throughout the historical series.

The two are followed by former federal judge Sérgio Moro (Podemos) and former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT), who appear respectively with 11% and 9% of voting intentions in the two first-round simulations carried out by the poll. As the maximum margin of error is 3.2 percentage points, the table represents a technical tie between the possible candidates.

In April 2020, still not affiliated with any political party, Moro had the support of 18% of the electorate. That period marked the break with Bolsonaro and the departure from the Ministry of Justice, alleging successive attempts by the agent to interfere with the Federal Police. The episode marked the rift between pocketbookism and laundering.

Ipespe shows that, in scenario 1, the third platoon is occupied by the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), with 2%; the former health minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta (DEM), the president of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and the political scientist Luiz Felipe D’Ávila (New) It’s all three with 1% each. The so-called “no votes” (blank, null and undecided) account for 9% of the electorate.

In scenario 2, the group is occupied by the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), Mandetta (DEM) ‒ with 2% each ‒, Pacheco and D’Ávila ‒ with 1% each. Another 8% would not vote for anyone or did not respond to the question.

Before the two simulations, a spontaneous poll was carried out (when the voter appoints his candidate without names being presented by the interviewer).

Usually, when closer to the election, this format points to greater crystallization of support for candidates. With a year to go, it helps to indicate the level of knowledge voters have of some names who can participate in the election.

In this case, Lula leads with 32% of the mentions. Bolsonaro appears with 22%, while Ciro Gomes and Sérgio Moro share the third position with 3% each. João Doria has 1%, while other possible candidates have failed to reach 1%. “No votes” add up to 38%.

The Ipespe survey was carried out between the 22nd and 24th of November and included 1,000 telephone interviews, through the CATI system, with voters from all regions of Brazil. The estimated margin of error is 3.2 percentage points.

The confidence interval is 95.5%, which means that, if the questionnaire were applied more than once in the same period and under the same conditions, this would be the chance that the result would be repeated within the maximum margin of error indicated.

The survey confirms a picture of difficulties for alternative candidates to the polarization carried out by Lula and Bolsonaro one year before the elections. In addition to the limited space for growth, the group deals with a multiplicity of potential candidates – which tends to divide votes and further reduce the chances of what is conventionally called a “third way”.

The risk has been assessed by leaders in the bloc, who are articulating conversations around a single candidacy led by the expert as the one with the most chances to remove Lula or Bolsonaro from the second round. A first move was made by Mandetta, who informed the command of União Brasil (a party in formation from the union between DEM and PSL) that he no longer wants to dispute the presidency of 2022.

On the other hand, there is an expectation that the PSDB will conclude its caucuses and bid João Doria or Eduardo Leite as a representative of the acronym in the presidential race. The dispute between the toucans has been marked by the disintegration of the party, exchanges of attacks between members of rival wings and successive technical failures in the chosen voting system.

The survey carried out by Ipespe also measured the level of support and rejection of the nine candidates tested. According to the survey, 62% would not vote for Bolsonaro at all, against 45% who reject Lula. On the other hand, 26% say they would definitely vote for the current president and 8% could vote. In the case of the PT, they are 41% and 13%, respectively.

In the so-called “third way”, Doria has the highest level of rejection: 53%. He is followed by Moro and Mandetta, both with 50%. The former judge, on the other hand, is the possible candidate who, in the group, has the largest number of voters who declare a strong vote: 12%. Ciro Gomes already leads in the range of potential voters, with 39% of mentions.

second shift

Eight run-off simulations were performed. Former President Lula appears in five of them, overcoming his opponents with an advantage that exceeds the limit of the margin of error. Against Bolsonaro, the difference rose to 20 percentage points. The two spent 8 months technically tied, but as of June Lula took the lead in the dispute and began to sew the advantage.

When tested with Moro, Lula appears with 51% of voting intentions, against 34% of the former judge. Six months ago, the difference was 3 pp, which constituted a technical tie. Moro came to lead the dispute with an advantage greater than the margin of error in three polls carried out last year.

Lula would also defeat Ciro Gomes (50% to 27%), João Doria (51% to 22%) and Eduardo Leite (52% to 20%). In all cases, Lula’s advantage over potential opponents exceeds 17 percentage points.

In addition to the scenario against Lula, Bolsonaro’s name is tested against three potential opponents. The president does not appear at the front in any simulation. Against Ciro Gomes, the distance grew to 11 percentage points (44% to 33%).

Against Doria, Bolsonaro’s disadvantage reached 7 pp (42% to 35%) – the highest ever recorded in this simulation and greater than the margin of error. Against Leite, the picture is a tie (35% to 35%).

voter’s head

The survey also showed a slight decline in the degree of voter interest in the 2022 election. According to the survey, 47% say they are very interested in the race – 7 percentage points less than the peak observed in September.

Voters with “some interest” fluctuated from 14% to 15% in the period. The group of “little interested” or with no interest in the electoral process, on the other hand, went from 31% to 37% in those two months.

The majority of voters (56%) say they want the next president to totally change the way Brazil is being run. Another 26% want the elected official to change the way the country is run a little, while 14% want continuity.

The topic most cited by respondents was education (30%), followed by inflation and cost of living (15%), health (17%), unemployment (13%) and hunger/misery (9%). Altogether, 40% of the concerns are directly related to the economic agenda.

