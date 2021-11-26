Luxembourg still avoids craving renewal with Cruzeiro, but plans 2022: “We already know who will stay” | cruise

The tie against Náutico, on Thursday night, with Mineirão packed, farewells and tributes to Sobis and Ariel , also marked the end of another disappointing season for Cruzeiro. The permanence in Serie B has already been confirmed a few rounds ago, and the Minas Gerais team is only thinking about planning for 2022. Questioned at the press conference after the end of the match, Luxemburgo said:

“We already know who’s staying, who’s leaving, we’ve already passed this on to the board. This is normal, the players know that”

– I didn’t say in any interview who stays and who leaves because they didn’t have to talk. It had the last game, and the market is very fast with information. I didn’t want it to be that way, because there are players who were there looking for their space until the last game – said the coach.

Currently, Cruzeiro has 15 players in the squad at the end of their contract, with Ariel Cabral and Rafael Sobis not staying. Of the athletes who played against Náutico, defender Léo Santos, lateral Jean Victor, midfielder Giovanni and forwards Wellington Nem, Felipe Augusto and Dudu are part of the list of athletes with a tie near the end. Defenders Rhodolfo and Joseph, full-back Norberto, defensive midfielders Henrique and Flávio, and forwards Keké and Vitor Leque complete the list.

In addition to the players, Vanderlei Luxemburgo also needs to decide whether or not to stay in Belo Horizonte. The technician, once again, left the stay open for 2022, despite the desire of both parties to enshrine the document.

“What you want is yes or no, tell the people I’m staying, independence or death… So, there’s a lot to walk under this bridge there” – Vanderlei on permanence in 2022

– What I have to say is that we are in the process of negotiating, that it is being processed, and that there are great possibilities for continuing on Cruzeiro, which I want, Cruzeiro wants. (…) Let the thing go naturally – he said.

Praise for the posture of the current cast

Despite saying that the planning for 2022 needs to be completely different from the current one, Luxemburg was keen to praise the cast, who played for much of the season with back wages.

– No comparison with this team, because I can’t complain to these players, because they were very loyal to me, to Cruzeiro. So long with back wages and at no point did they fade. There was just that moment of the strike, but it was resolved very quickly, which Pedrinho resolved once more.

“Obviously, next year everything has to be different, next year it will be a championship in the Second Division with teams from the First Division (…) It will be very disputed and competitive”