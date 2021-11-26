Man cruelly kills elderly couple and their 2-year-old great-grandson – Gerais

Farm where the crime took place, in Gutinhat (photo: Manoel Neto) An elderly couple and their great-grandson, just 2 years old, were murdered in the rural area of ​​the Municipality of Gurinhat, in Tringulo Mineiro. They were cruelly wounded. The reason would be a fight between one of the victims and the suspect. He was arrested on the run in the state of Gois and confessed to the crime, according to the Military Police.

The victims were found this Thursday (25/11) on a farm two kilometers from the city of Gurinhat. As the couple’s daughter had not been able to contact them for more than 24 hours, she asked a neighbor to come to the farm. He found the adults and child dead.

Joo Batista Incio, 65, was murdered with an ax blow to the back and a shot to the head. His wife, Divanilda Maria Incio, 61, was stabbed in the abdomen, but the fact that her genitals were mutilated by the murderer called attention. The 2-year-old child was found with a deep cut on the neck.

The Military Police raised some suspects and learned that one of them had been in a car accident hours after the murder in the municipality of Santa Vitria. After receiving the first medical care, he did not want to stay in the hospital and left. This caught the attention of the police.

The man passed through So Simo (GO) and, with the support of the Military Police of Gois, was found and detained at the intersection of Cachoeira Alta (GO), where he was trying to hitch a ride to the city’s highway. Possibly, the suspect was intense to reach Sertanpolis (GO), where he has a brother.