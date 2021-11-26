Man cruelly kills elderly couple and their 2-year-old great-grandson – Gerais

An elderly couple and their great-grandson, just 2 years old, were murdered in the rural area of the Municipality of Gurinhat, in Tringulo Mineiro. They were cruelly wounded. The reason would be a fight between one of the victims and the suspect. He was arrested on the run in the state of Gois and confessed to the crime, according to the Military Police.
The victims were found this Thursday (25/11) on a farm two kilometers from the city of Gurinhat. As the couple’s daughter had not been able to contact them for more than 24 hours, she asked a neighbor to come to the farm. He found the adults and child dead.
The 2-year-old child was found with a deep cut on the neck.
The Military Police raised some suspects and learned that one of them had been in a car accident hours after the murder in the municipality of Santa Vitria. After receiving the first medical care, he did not want to stay in the hospital and left. This caught the attention of the police.
Possibly, the suspect was intense to reach Sertanpolis (GO), where he has a brother.
The suspect said that the victim had slapped him and that’s why he decided to kill him, a murder committed only by him. The man appeared to have ingested alcoholic beverages.