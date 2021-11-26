A man, whose identity has not been revealed, was sentenced to death in North Korea for smuggling and selling copies of the South Korean series “Round 6,” a production that has become the most watched production in Netflix history.







Man sentenced to death for taking ‘Round 6’ to North Korea Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

The information was revealed by Radio Free Asia, which reports that the sentence will be carried out by a firing squad.

According to the publication, the man took the series from China to North Korean territory and sold it on flash drives. The discovery came when local authorities saw seven high school students watching the episodes.

One of the students was sentenced to life in prison under Kim Jong-un’s regime, while the other six were sentenced to five years of hard labor. Teachers and school leaders have been fired and are at risk of being banished to work in remote mines.

“It all started last week when a high school student secretly bought a USB stick containing the South Korean drama and watched it with one of his best friends in class,” said a police source in North Hamgyong Province in northeastern North. country to Radio Free Asia.

Then they commented among themselves and shared the pen-drive. They were subsequently captured by censors by the government branch specializing in detaining illegal viewers, Surveillance Bureau Group 109.

In 2020, the North Korean regime passed a “Law for the Elimination of Reactionary Thought and Culture” that prohibits the entry and dissemination of foreign cultural material such as movies, music and books into the country. The measure’s main objective is to prevent the dissemination of content produced by South Korea and the United States.