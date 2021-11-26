Manoel’s businessman comments Pedrinho’s ‘announcement’ and chance to return to Cruzeiro

Pedro Lourenço, Cruzeiro’s main supporter, anticipated that defender Manoel will return to Raposa next season. The Super.FC report spoke with businessman Neco Cirne, the athlete’s representative, about the defender’s situation. The agent highlighted the period of Manoel’s contract with Fluminense, but said he has not yet received any communication from the club, which is in the final stretch of the Serie A dispute

“Manoel has a contract with Fluminense until April 2023. I still haven’t received any communication from the club about the athlete’s future, because they are in full contention for the Brasileirão, with games to play. Let’s wait for Fluminense, the end of the season” , said the agent, who commented on Pedro Lourenço’s statement.

“I see Pedrinho’s speech as normal. Manoel left open doors at Cruzeiro. He left through the front door. He didn’t go to court against the club. Everything that was agreed with him was fulfilled. We have a great relationship with Cruzeiro and with the Pedro too. What he says shows Cruzeiro’s thought of building a strong team for 2022, with big names. And Manoel has already worked with Mattos. It was Mattos who took him to Cruzeiro in 2014. Let’s wait for the end of the season “, stressed the businessman, leaving on the air the confirmation of the athlete’s return.

Manoel left Cruzeiro last year, when he opted to terminate with the star club. He arrived at Cruzeiro in 2014, as part of the winning campaign to win the Brasileirão. In the last Serie B, he was one of the main names of the club, scoring six goals and being one of the leaders of the team. With Fluminense’s shirt this season, he has already taken to the field 19 times, scoring a goal.

