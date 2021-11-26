Maraisa reveals fear on ‘first flight’ after Marília Mendonça’s death

the country singer marisa, which is paired with mahara, made her first flight since her friend’s death marilia Mendonça, who died on November 5th after suffering a fatal air accident in Minas Gerais.
The singer even posted a story on the plane with some of her team members, but only spoke of the trip when she was already in a car on dry land in the city of São Paulo.
“We’ve arrived! We arrived in São Paulo, the city we love! I live here too, in a few days. We stay here longer than in Goiânia”, began Maraisa.
She revealed that, despite her career for some years and several trips, she considered this her “first flight”, as she was afraid of the death of her friend, Marília Mendonça.
“I took the first flight of my life today, which I considered the first flight. I was afraid to fly, but everything worked out, thank God”, concluded.
