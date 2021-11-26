Mariana Goldfarb gets annoyed with something about scenes from Cauã Reymond

Mariana Goldfarb had promised not to talk more about the scenes of Cauã Reymond and Alinne Moraes in Um Lugar ao Sol. Outraged by rumors that she was watching her husband’s daring moments in the telenovela in a hidden way, the influencer tore up the verb and denied the information.

“I promised myself that I wouldn’t come here to talk about gossip, that I’d let people say it all wrong and damn it, but I’m not that mature yet, and look, today I did meditation. Today there were a thousand articles saying that I watched the hot scenes of my husband in another room of the house, as if I had to go into a dark room, from the panic, and watch the scenes alone, as a punishment. That’s a lie,” she revealed.

Next, the artist said watch to comment with him. “What they said was that my husband doesn’t watch himself. And I, as a good wife, partner, companion, wonderful, intelligent and hot that I am, I watch the soap opera and tell him later what I think. And I stay in the bedroom watching the entire soap opera, not just the X, Y or Z scenes with characters X, Y or Z”, he opined.

Chauvinism

Very frequent on social networks, Mariana Goldfarb recently said that when listening to a podcast about machismo, began to reflect on the theme. At the time, she mentioned the name of Luisa Sonza, who according to her, is a victim of hatred from some women.

“I was listening to a really interesting podcast and the subject was: ‘Why do women who achieve success bother so much? Mainly other women’. I wanted to propose a reflection. Have you ever said something like: ‘Oh, but she’s not even all that’ or ‘I don’t know why he’s with her?’ Have you ever mentioned a thing like that? We women are always trying to belittle each other, using pejorative terms and always belittling an achievement, not giving credit,” she began.

Soon after, the nutritionist said that there are people easy to manipulate. “This woman is so hated, canceled, and not even people know why they hate her so much. I think that when a person says he hates, a lure of people comes to stay in that hate speech. I think, in fact, people wanted to be in that place that the person is occupying”, vented the artist, who rebutted criticisms about the appearance.

“The amount of people who come to my Instagram and tell me to do an eyebrow is scary and I think it’s ridiculous. The eyebrow is on my face, not yours. Do you know what my eyebrows affect in your life? Zero. Do you know what Luísa Sonza’s success affects in your life?”, he concluded.