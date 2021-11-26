Matheus Ribeiro leaves Record TV

Thursday, the 25th, was a farewell at the newsroom of Record TV Brasília, a station that is directly managed by the media group controlled by Edir Macedo. Then ‘DF Record’ presenter, Matheus Ribeiro decided to leave the channel. He remained in charge of local news for a year and a half.

Through social networks, the journalist spoke about the decision. “I had experiences that enriched me very professionally and personally. Like everything else in life, cycles are renewed, new projects emerge and changes are needed”, published the communicator, who made a point of thanking the program’s team and the audience who followed him on television. In addition, warned: will release news soon.

While the news about his professional future is not revealed, Matheus Ribeiro will continue to lead his own company. As an entrepreneur, he has been running the agency for years. MRibeiro Communication, which, among other activities, promotes digital campaigns, develops applications and runs audiovisual production projects.

Matheus Ribeiro: journalist, entrepreneur and digital influencer

In addition to being a journalist and entrepreneur, Matheus Ribeiro, who adds time to TV Anhanguera (Affiliate of Rede Globo in Goiás) and it even presented an edition of the ‘Jornal Nacional’, can be considered a digital influencer. On Facebook, the his official page registers 162,000 followers. Through Instagram, the audience is even bigger: 467,000 followers — and more than 7,000 have already liked the post in which he says goodbye to Record and warns that the public will be able to wait for news.