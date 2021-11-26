MC Gui is compared to Viih Tube for special detail

who has watched The Farm 2021 on a daily basis, you have certainly noticed that Big Brother Brasil becomes a topic at home every now and then. This happened again with MC GUI, which had its behavior compared to viih tube, which was in the last edition of Globo’s reality show.

Learn all about The Farm in the coverage of RD1

Rico Melquiades started the subject, saying that he tries to be brief in his speeches as a farmer and even in his votes, but that the funkeiro and Gui Araújo usually extend themselves: “MC Gui and Gui Araujo… Mercy! Cry, paint the seven, explain”.

“‘I love you, you are my mother’. MC Gui has already had about 20 mothers here on the program. Tati was his mother, Valentina was his mother, Erasmus was his father, Tiago was his brother”, joked the comedian about the MC, equating him with Viih.

It’s worth remembering that the ex-BBB’s mania for calling everyone fathers, mothers and the like, an attitude that became a meme. Bil Araújo, who was in the same edition, burst out laughing: “It’s Viih Tube, he”.

Rico Melquiades went back to needling his rival: “MC Gui is Viih Tube. Has already had about 10 mothers”. Sthe Matos entered the fray and fired: “When I leave [do reality], I’ll be the cousin”.

Speaking of which…

MC Gui won the Farmer’s Test this Thursday night (24) and has already tried to target Marina Ferrari, calling her false: “Marina has been a bit of a fake player. She’s been changing behavior. She’s not willing to do anything, but regarding the game, I think she’s become the worst player”.

Then, when asked by the spectators of the live on TikTok, the artist revealed that he will nominate his rival: “I have in mind to recommend Marina so she can feel the taste of being on the stool. But it depends a lot on the dynamics.”.

Check out:

Bil and Rico come to the conclusion that Mc Gui is the Farm’s Viih Tube 🗣 #The farm pic.twitter.com/uQuTp4aCU7 — DANTAS (@Dantinhas) November 23, 2021