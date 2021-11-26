Mel Maia wears swimsuit, volume draws attention and web comments

Mayan honey is enjoying some well-deserved rest days in Pernambuco, on the famous Ilha de Caras. The famous published on her Instagram profile, this Thursday (25), a click in which she appears wearing a white and orange swimsuit and that bears the bikini marks. The famous received numerous praise from followers of the social network.

“Brother the girl is very hot, it looks like those Eletrolux refrigerators with a rich bag, slk brother it shines”, “Oh body I wanted”, “Dream of the whole universe mds”, “The hottest girl in Brazil”, were some comments of fans and admirers of the actress.

This month, there was one of the biggest controversies involving the names of the famous Mc Melody and Mel Maia. That’s because the funk girl said, in a podcast, that she would have stayed with the actress and that the two had an affair. Mel, in turn, was outraged by the information.

The actress was extremely angry and exposed Melody’s lie: “I woke up to messages from reporters on my WhatsApp, my friends sending screenshots of gossip pages, and people commenting on my supposed hooking up with Melody. I didn’t understand where people got that from, until I got on social media and saw Melody commented on a podcast we stayed on. Guys, first of all, Melody and I have never even met in person”, he guaranteed.

Seeing that her fanfic was denied, the 14-year-old funk girl said she “trolled” with the public and she was widely criticized for having invented a story to stay in the media. However, the confusion did not stop there! Mel was really hurt by the gossip and threatened any internet users to be blocked if they mentioned the name of the funk girl.

“Anyone who says Melody’s name here will get a block, I don’t want to bond with her, now everything I post you will say her name. Stop it“, wrote Mel Maia, which caused astonishment among internet users.

