Mirella says she’s erasing Dynho’s tattoos

Mirella revealed that she started the process of removing three tattoos that they have in honor of her ex-husband Dynho Alves, confined in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). The funk girl asked for the dancer’s divorce after the exchanges of caresses with participant Sthe Matos.

During an interview with Virgínia Fonseca and Camila Loures’ podcast last night, the funkeira stated that she has started to remove the tattoos and that the process has been very painful.

I have three tattoos of his. One in the groin, this one in the hand that are his initials ‘Dy‘ and I have his face here on my arm. I’m removing it, I’ve already done the first session and it hurts too much.

The funkeira commented on how her last days have been with the change after the separation and that she does not intend to go back on her decision when she meets her ex-husband.

I’m still assimilating. I have to wait for him to leave, so he’s aware, right? Wow, it’s gonna be frilly. I’m decided, but it’s slowly sinking in. When I was separating things to move, you see things moving out of place and it feels like a movie.

Mirella said that she already knew Sthefane Matos and, since the beginning of the reality show, she was saddened by the relationship between the influencer and her then-husband.

We spoke through direct [do Instagram], but we didn’t know each other personally. I cried at the beginning of the program, when the approach started, things, I cried a lot. It’s really bad for you to see who you love, who you like… And I had to cry quietly, right?

divorce process

Mirella has already filed for divorce, claiming her ex-husband’s relationship with Sthefane is disrespectful. The singer even went to Twitter to ask her fans to vote for Dynho to be on the rural reality show, if he went to this week’s farm, saying that the departure of the pawn would hinder her, as he has many things to do.

Some fans of the reality show said this was a marketing ploy and that the divorce would be a lie, prompting Mirella to post a screenshot of the divorce protocol.

Unaware of the separation, Dynho declared that he plans to clean up the house to spend Christmas with MC Mirella. In a conversation with Bil Araújo, the dancer said that this will be the first Christmas at their house.

“What about Christmas? Are you going to launch the decorations?”, asked the ex-BBB. “You have to launch it, right, faggot? First Christmas you have to have a little decoration”, Dynho said, making fun of it. “First Christmas? Really?”, asked Bil.

In another moment, Dynho spoke again about his wife to Dayane Mello. The dancer stated that Mirella was a very good person to the point of excusing her friends.

“I’ve already taken a lot in my head. In life. Then, in here, this happens to us again and we end up feeling discouraged. Mirella is very much like that, she puts a lot of expectations on people, then something happens to her, wow, she gets bad as hell,” began the dancer.

“Then, after a while, she is so good, it excuses people. But she takes a back seat. After so many years we’ve been taking it in our minds that we have this back foot, we’re very equal”, guaranteed Dynho.