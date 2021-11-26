Moto G100: Motorola cell phone data, price, pros and cons | Cell phone

With a full technical sheet, the Moto G100 can be found for values ​​from R$3,000 on Amazon. the smartphone brings the unusual double front camera as one of the differentials. On the other hand, it lags behind competitors by leaving aside the water resistance certification and giving only one year of upgrade guaranteed by Motorola.

The Moto G100 has four sensors in the rear photographic set – three cameras and the Time of Flight (TOF), which helps in focusing and in augmented reality (AR) applications. The arrangement features a 64 MP main sensor with a focal aperture of f/1.7. In addition, the phone has a hybrid camera, which varies between ultra wide and macro, always with 16 MP.

This system is capable of capture wider-angle images thanks to ultra-angle technology and also close-up photos with rich details through the macro lens. The depth sensor, with 2 MP and aperture of f/2.2, can take pictures with the background blurred, the famous portrait mode.

On the front of the device, the Moto G100 brings two sensors for selfies: a 16 MP for the main camera function and an 8 MP for the depth sensor. In this way, the cell phone provides more alternatives for photographs also in the front camera.

The cell phone has a battery capacity of 5,000 mAh, value should be enough to check the device for up to two days away from outlets under moderate use, according to the manufacturer. autonomy is in front of also intermediate Galaxy A52, for example, that offers 4,500 mAh. Recharging is done with a 20W power charger, which optimizes the Moto G100’s charging time.

The 6.7-inch screen present in Motorola’s mid-range uses a Full HD+ resolution to display the contents to users. O Significant size can be a plus among consumers looking for larger proportions. to consume movies, series or use in everyday life.

Added to the size, the manufacturer also inserts a 90 Hz refresh rate, slightly higher than the 60 Hz commonly seen in entry-level and mid-range device displays. This means that the phone updates 90 times per second, which reduces the possibility of leaving traces on the screen during the transition of images.

The P2 port, responsible for plugging headphones and other audio devices, comes with the G100 structure. This goes against the grain of the market, as it has been increasingly rare to find circular entry in new smartphones. It has been replaced by the same port used for charging the phone. In this case, the manufacturer chose to keep the P2 and leave the other opening, in USB-C format, just for recharging the smartphone.

The Moto G100 inaugurates the fifth generation mobile internet in the Moto G line, together with the Moto G 5G and the Moto G50. Therefore, the consumers who want to be prepared for the future of connectivity in the country have in this model a good option.

The G100 operates with DSS and sub-6. The first mode is already available in some regions of the country and uses the same structure as 4G to work. The second, in turn, will be implemented from 2022 in Brazil.

1. No water resistance

The Moto G100 does not carry any water or dust resistance certification. This puts the phone at a disadvantage in the market, as rivals usually offer this differential. An example of this is the Samsung Galaxy A72, which has IP67 certification, which provides protection against dips of up to one meter.

The display used on the Moto G100 features LCD technology. In other words, if on the one hand it stands out for its size, on the other hand, it can represent a disadvantage for some people. This type of panel can be poor in color display, especially in black.

The operation of the LCD has a light that is constantly on, which leaves black with a grayish streak. In other variations, for example, it is possible to achieve absolute black by turning emitters off when necessary. Other downsides that accompany the G100’s display technology are the limited viewing angle and higher power consumption.

3. System update

Manufacturers have been moving to extend the update time for their cell phones. As an example, it is possible to mention the decision of Samsung, which promises up to three system updates for new smartphones, in addition to five years of security patches.

Motorola, however, seems to walk in the opposite direction by guaranteeing only one update for the Moto G100. This factor should weigh among consumers looking for software longevity when choosing a phone, especially in a scenario where competitors offer a longer lifespan in this regard.

Moto G100 technical sheet

Screen: 6.7 inches

Screen Resolution: Full HD+ (2520 x 1080 pixels)

Processor: Snapdragon 870

RAM memory: 12 GB

Storage: 256 GB

Memory card: yes, microSD up to 1TB

Rear camera: quad, 64 MP, 16 MP, 2 MP and laser focus

Front camera: dual, 16 and 8 MP

Battery: 5,000 mAh

OS: Android 11

Dimensions and weight: 168.4 x 74 x 9.7 mm; 207 g

Available colors: blue and white

Release: March 2021

Launch price: BRL 3,999

Current price: BRL 3,000

