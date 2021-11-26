MSD seeks authorization for emergency use of drug against covid

The MSD laboratory (Merck Sharp & Dohme) announced today that it has sent a request to Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) for the emergency use in Brazil of the drug’s covid-19 drug, molnupiravir. Administered orally, the drug works by preventing the virus from replicating.

Molnupiravir has already obtained authorization from the regulatory agency in the United Kingdom, and MSD, which developed the tablet with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, has closed deals for the sale of the drug to governments, such as the United States, which signed the purchase of more than 3, 1 million units of treatment given orally.

Studies have indicated that when given early in the disease, molnupiravir can halve the chance that people most at risk of developing severe cases of covid-19 will die or be hospitalized.

Last week, the pharmaceutical had already met with Anvisa to discuss details of the order, which was made official today.

“We are confident that the results of the efficacy of molnupiravir, as well as technical and scientific information, will be sufficient for us to receive authorization from Anvisa and provide access to the Brazilian population as soon as possible”, said the director of Regulatory Affairs at MSD in Brazil, Erika Machado.

In a note, Anvisa informed the estimated time for analysis of the order is 30 days. The deadline starts to apply after the end of the “technical requirement” status of the process, which is when the laboratory needs to answer technical questions.

“The first 24 hours of analysis will be used to screen the process and verify that the necessary documents are available. If there is important information missing, Anvisa can request it from the laboratory”, completes the agency.

In addition to the MSD drug, Pfizer has also developed an orally administered antiviral against covid that, according to a study released by the drugmaker, reduced by 89% the risk of hospitalization or death in adults at risk of developing serious illnesses.

More about molnupirvir

The drug works by inducing mutations in the Sars-CoV-2 RNA polymerase enzyme as the virus’s genetic material is replicated. In this way, he manages to weaken the virus and reduce damage to the body. As it is administered orally, the expectation is that it will be more accessible than other medications.

There are still no definitive scientific results, but the drugmaker has released preliminary results of a phase 3 study that show that the drug has the potential to reduce by 50% the risk of hospitalization or death in patients with covid-19. For this, it should be administered within the first few days after the onset of symptoms.

The MSD reported that, up to day 29 of the analysis since the start of testing in volunteers, no deaths were reported in patients receiving molnupirvir, compared with eight deaths in patients receiving placebo.

The interim analysis evaluated data from 775 patients who were initially enrolled in the phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial.

The study included seven research centers in Brazil: three in São Paulo (two in the capital and one in São José do Rio Preto), one in the Federal District (Brasília), one in Minas Gerais (Belo Horizonte), one in Paraná (Curitiba ) and one in Rio Grande do Sul (Bento Gonçalves).

Fiocruz

MSD informed that it has been in “advanced conversations” with Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation) since January of this year to define a model of technical cooperation through the Pharmaceutical Technology Institute (Farmanguinhos/Fiocruz).

The ongoing negotiations, adds the pharmaceutical, include the possibility of future studies to evaluate the antiviral in fighting other viral infections, such as dengue and chikungunya.

*With information from Reuters and Estadão Conteúdo.