New Coronavirus Variant Makes Countries Bar Flights From Africa; understand the threat under WHO review | World

Italy , Germany and Czech republic announced this Friday morning (26) the ban on the entry of travelers from African countries where a New variant of coronavirus potentially more transmissible, to B.1.1.529.

The measure follows the decision announced on Thursday (25) by the United Kingdom and by Israel, among others, and can be adopted throughout the European Union, according to a proposal also released this Friday by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Speaking on the variant on Thursday afternoon (25), the technical leader of the World Health Organization (WHO) Maria van Kerkhove He said that “it will take a few more weeks” to determine the exact risk of the new Sars-Cov-2 mutant, but that there is concern because it has too many changes in the S protein (from spike, or spike) used by the coronavirus to enter human cells.

The problem with these mutations is that they make protein S very different from what was used in the development of vaccines currently in use, which could, in theory, reduce the effectiveness of the vaccines.

The risk of new dangerous variants is one of the reasons why the WHO recommends that distancing and protection measures remain in place, even in countries where vaccination is advanced.

“The more the virus circulates, the more opportunities it has to change and the more mutations we will see,” said Van Kerkhove.

The WHO is holding an emergency meeting at 12:00 pm (local time, 8:00 am in Brazil) this Friday to discuss the new variant, which should be named after a letter of the Greek alphabet —in order, the 13th letter, naked (pronounced niu).

Even without scientific evidence on the impact of the new variant, European governments are preferring to anticipate. “The newly discovered variant worries us, so we act proactively and early,” stated the German Health Minister Jens Saphn.

There are still no cases sequenced in Europe, but, in the United Kingdom alone, on average more than 500 passengers disembark per day from South Africa – those who arrived in the last ten days will be called for tests.

Understand variant B.1.1.529

The new variant of the coronavirus, with multiple mutations and potentially more contagious, was detected in South Africa, a country that sees signs of a new wave of the pandemic. The announcement was made this Thursday (25) by scientists and the South African government.

The B.1.1.529 variant has an “extremely high” number of mutations and “we can see that it has the potential to spread very quickly,” the virologist said. Túlio de Oliveira, at an online press conference supervised by the Ministry of Health of South Africa.

In addition to the potential greater capacity for dissemination, there is also concern about mutations linked to a possible immune escape, that is, the possibility of reducing the effectiveness of vaccines. Scientists are still unable to make more precise statements about this.

Oliveira points out that there are more than 30 mutations in the S protein (spike), through which the virus binds to human cells to carry out the invasion, which makes this variant very different from the strains that circulate around the world.

Preliminary data indicate that the variant has increased rapidly in Gauteng province, the most populous in the country and which includes Pretoria and Johannesburg, and may already be present in the other eight provinces in the country.

According to Oliveira, genomic surveillance shows that, in less than two weeks, B.1.1.529 already stands out in relation to infections by other variants of the coronavirus, right after “a devastating wave of the delta”.

Researchers claim that about 90% of new cases in Gauteng could be associated with the B.1.1.529 variant.

O NICD (National Institute of Communicable Diseases of South Africa), however, it does not attribute local case growth to the new variant. More than 1,200 new cases in 24 hours were registered on Wednesday, up from 100 at the beginning of the month. This Thursday’s daily data, published by the NICD, already point to 2,465 new infections.

“There are many variants, but some have no bearing on the evolution of the epidemic,” John Nkengasong, of the African Union Center for Disease Control and Prevention, commented at a press conference.

According to Ravi Gupta, professor of clinical microbiology at the University of Cambridge, B.1.1.529 shows signs of “cumulative mutation”, which indicates that it has arisen in a chronic infection.

He said there was cause for concern because the points at which the mutations were identified could be associated with the action of neutralizing antibodies, the ability of the virus to penetrate cells and spread from cell to cell.

A similar assessment was made by the director of the UCL Genetics Institute, London, François Balloux: “Given the large number of mutations that apparently accumulated in a single explosion, the variant probably evolved during a chronic infection of an immunocompromised person, possibly a patient with HIV/AIDS not treated”.

Although further studies are needed, he says there is a risk that the new mutant will be “poorly recognized by neutralizing antibodies to the alpha or delta variants”.

“For now, it should be closely monitored and analyzed, but there is no reason to be overly concerned unless it starts to increase its frequency in the near future.”