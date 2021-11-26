New Covid variant drops stocks, oil and cryptocurrencies – 11/26/2021 – Market

The fear that a new variant of the coronavirus could be resistant to vaccines, which would require containment measures that will affect the economy, shakes financial markets around the world throughout this Friday (26), causing the flight of assets considered more risky. Exchanges, foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies, future interest and commodity prices, especially oil, are affected.

At 11:58 am, the Ibovespa, the benchmark for the Brazilian Stock Exchange, dropped 3.64%, to 101,957. The commercial dollar advanced 0.61%, to R$ 5.5990. At the highest of the day, the currency jumped 1.38%, to R$ 5.6424.

The most important commodities for the Brazilian market also suffered the impact, with emphasis on the sharp drop in oil. Brent barrel retreated 5.25%, to US$ 77.90 (R$ 427.03). Iron ore futures contracts tumbled 4.87%.

In the United States, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices fell 2.55%, 1.37% and 1.32%, respectively.

The cryptocurrency market operated at a low. Bitcoin sank 7.73%, at US$ 54,633.05 (R$ 304,491.84).

“The panic imposes caution among investors, who, fearful of the advance of the new variant of the virus around the world, move away from risk and take refuge in assets that represent security”, wrote Ricardo Gomes da Silva, superintendent of Correparti Corretora.

In Asia, the Tokyo stock market fell 2.53%. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange dropped 2.67%. The CSI300 index (Shanghai and Shenzhen) retreated 0.74%.

The European stock market was headed for its worst session in more than a year. The London, Paris and Frankfurt stock exchanges retreated 2.97%, 3.77% and 3.10%.

The Stoxx 600 came down 3.6% earlier in the session, while the measure of volatility in the main stock market hit a high in almost ten months.

Little is known about the variant, detected in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong, but scientists say it has an unusual combination of mutations that may be able to evade immune responses and would be more transmissible.

The European stock market was already under stress this week as the resurgence of Covid-19 cases led to new restrictions in several countries.

Shares in airline maker Airbus, shopping center operator Unibail and Safran were down about 10% each.

Travel and leisure stocks were down 3.9% after dropping 7% when the UK announced a temporary ban on flights from South Africa and several neighboring countries. The European Union is also planning a similar move.

China shares down

China shares closed lower on Friday, reflecting concerns about the new variant and Covid’s domestic cases.

The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, fell by 0.74%, while the Shanghai index fell by 0.56%.

For the week, the CSI300 lost 0.6%, but the Shanghai index gained 0.1%.

A series of local Covid-19 cases in some parts of China has led the city of Shanghai to limit tourist activities and a nearby city to cut public transport services.

This brought down tourism and consumer staples stocks by 1.8% and 0.8%, respectively.

Semiconductor and energy stocks led the losses. The real estate, energy and semiconductor sub-indices fell between 1.2% and 2.8%.

Tourism, banking and commodities-related stocks are most impacted in the US

US stock index futures also fell on Friday, with stocks linked to travel, banking and commodities taking the biggest hit.

Shares in major airlines were down between 5% and 6% before the market opened, after the new variant detected in South Africa prompted the European Union, the United Kingdom and India, among others, to announce tighter controls on border.

Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo & Co and Morgan Stanley fell between 3% and 4% as traders reduced their recent bets on interest rate hikes.

The Dow’s e-minis were down 2.3% and those of the S&P 500 were down 1.86%. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 1.2%.

with Reuters