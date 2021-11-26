New covid variant worries WHO, and countries close borders

The new variant of the coronavirus, found in South Africa, is a matter of concern among scientists and authorities, who are starting to block borders to prevent the strain from spreading. According to the WHO (World Health Organization), the B.1.1.529 is the most “significant” variant detected so far and has high propagation potential.

the variant it has a spike protein different from that of the original coronavirus on which covid-19 vaccines are based. This raises the concern that the B.1.1.529 can “escape” from the protection of immunizers. Belgium has today detected the first case of the new variant in Europe.

According to the UK Health Security Agency, the strain has also been identified in Botswana and Hong Kong.

David Nabarro, WHO’s special envoy for the fight against coronaviruses, said it was “appropriate” to be concerned about the new variant. “I’ll tell you why: the virus seems to have a greater ability to evade the defenses we’ve all built up as a result of the vaccines we’ve received since the beginning of this year,” he said in an interview with the BBC website.

Today, WHO experts are meeting to discuss the new strain and define a name, but the agency said it will take “several weeks” to better understand the strain’s impact and determine its virulence.

The B.1.1.529 variant has an “extremely high” number of mutations and “very high” potential for dissemination, estimated Brazilian virologist Tulio de Oliveira, who lives in South Africa and is director of KRISP, a center specializing in the study. of the coronavirus in Durban, where the beta variant was discovered in 2020.

South Africa, which is the country most affected by the virus on the continent, registered 22 cases of the variant, mainly in young people. Across the African continent, only 7% of the 1.3 billion inhabitants are fully vaccinated.

Now Europe is rushing to block borders and stop the variant from advancing, but an epidemiologist at the University of Hon Kong says it may be too late to tighten travel restrictions.

We have to admit that most likely this virus is already elsewhere. So if we close the door now, it will probably be too late.

Ben Cowling, University of Hong Kong epidemiologist

The coronavirus has caused more than 5.16 million deaths worldwide since it was discovered in China in late 2019, although the WHO believes the actual numbers could be much higher.

Europe closes borders, but Brazil resists

Global authorities have reacted with alarm to the new coronavirus variant detected in South Africa. The European Union and the United Kingdom have announced tighter border controls as scientists try to determine whether the mutation is resistant to vaccines.

India will also ban flights from South Africa and neighboring countries. The UK has asked British travelers returning from Africa and nearby places to be quarantined.

Europe, which has already surpassed 1.5 million deaths in the pandemic, has been experiencing a worrying increase in covid-19 cases for weeks.

In Brazil, Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) published a technical note today recommending that the government adopt restriction measures for travelers and flights coming from six African countries due to the identification of a new variant of the new coronavirus on the continent , but President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) resists raising sanitary barriers.

Today, in conversation with supporters, Bolsonaro said “that a new wave of covid is coming”, but rejected the suggestion of a supporter for the “closure” of airports in Brazil.

“You have to learn to live with the virus,” repeated the president, who called the supporter’s suggestion “madness.”

With the delay in the purchase of vaccines and lack of national coordination, Brazil has registered 613,697 deaths by covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

*With Reuters and AFP