New Cyberpunk 2077 players are flooding Steam with positive reviews

Apparently, CD Projekt Red managed to fix many of the flaws, but development continues on new content.

It’s no secret that Cyberpunk 2077 had a rocky release. The game arrived on the market full of defects and bugs. The problems in the PlayStation 4 version were so absurd that Sony even removed the game from its store, in a dispute that involved several refund requests and a lot of frustration on the part of consumers.

Some time later, each of the patches released by CD Projekt Red had a virtually endless list of corrections that involved everything from bikers without pants to bugs that prevented a lot of people from progressing in the game’s campaign.

Currently, CP2077 is being sold at 50% off on Steam, as part of spring promotions. And apparently, new players are having a much better experience with the game, something that has led to a veritable flood of positive reviews.

This flow of positivity was even highlighted by the director of Quests at CD Projekt Red, Pawel Sasko, who this Thursday went to Twitter to show how the game has been received lately.



– Continues after advertising –

With an emotional emoji, Sasko just said: “You can’t imagine what this means to me”, making clear his long-term involvement with the project.

still far from ideal

As reported on the GameRant website, Cyberpunk 2077 currently has 76% positive ratings on Steam (out of a total of over 398,000 reviews), leaving its rating as “Slightly positive” on the platform. This represents a 7% improvement over previous waves of user reviews, indicating a light at the end of the tunnel.

Despite having postponed many of his plans for the game, the CD Projekt Red continues to work on new updates and content extras, likely to arrive in 2022, as well as the enhanced version for Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5.

You can check out the full schedule of updates and planned DLCs accessing this link. Cyberpunk 2077 is currently available for PCs, PS4, Google Stadia and Xbox One.

CD Projekt RED reveals 64.7% drop in profits for the first quarter of 2021

One of the most impacting factors for the company was the removal of Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: GameRant Source: twitter