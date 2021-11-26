New Snapdragon surpasses 1 million points in AnTuTu

In the competition for the title of smartphone with the fastest SoC, certainly some next-generation Android flagships that hit the market in 2022 will come with scores over a million in the AnTuTu benchmarking tool. One of those responsible for this performance – Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset – surpassed that mark, according to a well-known leaker.

Released on Weibo, on Wednesday (24), by Chinese blogger “Technology at 8 o’clock”, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which was once called Snapdragon 898, achieved an impressive 1,035,020 points in the tool’s tests, or that is, more than 200,000 than the previous generation of Qualcomm, which to date remains in the range of 800-850 thousand points.

Source: Technology at 8 o’clock/Weibo/Reproduction.Source: Technology at 8 o’clock/Weibo

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Official Release

It’s still unclear which smartphone was being tested when the seven-digit number was hit, but some rumors point to the Xiaomi 12, which could debut the robust processor. However, other bets indicate the OnePlus 10 Pro or the Moto Edge 30, for example.

The mystery may be undone in the official launch of the next Snapdragon chipset, scheduled for next Tuesday (30), at the Snapdragon Tech Summit event, in which the North American manufacturer’s partners are expected to make a brief appearance.

It is important to note that Snapdragon is not alone in the ranking of “millionaire” processors on AnTuTu. In fact, he’s not even the first to beat the mark, as the mighty MediaTek Dimensity 2000 (MT6983), the first official 4nm chipset, hit the 1,002,220 mark aboard a Vivo V2184 smartphone.